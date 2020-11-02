Passageways & CSAE Announce Special Offer on OnBoard Virtual Meeting Management Platform For Associations

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Passageways, in partnership with The Canadian Society of Association Executives (CSAE), today announced a special offer for all Canadian associations through December 31, 2020. Effective immediately, all CSAE members will get a 20% discount for OnBoard. For associations that are not yet CSAE members, Passageways will include a one-year membership to CSAE coupled with their OnBoard subscription.

With combined access to CSAE's governance expertise and OnBoard's comprehensive and secure meeting platform, Association boards, committees, and leaders can govern confidently from anywhere and on any device.

"All Associations and their governing bodies are the stewards of their representative industries and have a key role to play in helping their members navigate the current environment," said David Polick, Director of Partnerships and Alliances at Passageways. "This program launched with our partners at CSAE is part of our commitment to empower Associations worldwide to serve their members, both as they navigate through this crisis and prepare for what's to come."

The program is aimed to help leaders stay connected and continue to govern using OnBoard's complete suite of secure virtual meeting management tools. OnBoard helps Associations govern with eSignatures and approvals while also driving ongoing collaboration with secure messaging, real-time document sharing, integrated voting and surveys, shareable annotations, and works well with video conferencing platforms like GoToMeeting, Zoom, WebEx, and Skype. OnBoard is the only board management software provider to offer modern governance tools like advanced meeting analytics and native integration with Zoom.

"Good governance is key to the success of the association sector, which is why CSAE is excited to launch this partnership with OnBoard," said Ed Byers, Director of Membership and Business Development at CSAE. "Now, more than ever, Associations should be using technology to enhance their governance policies and procedures."

Details on the special offer for Associations can be found at https://www.passageways.com/board-portal/csae

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and govern ment bodies. Learn more at Passageways.com.

About The Canadian Society of Association Executives

Incorporated in 1962, the Canadian Society of Association Executives (CSAE) is Canada's only member-based not-for-profit organization committed to delivering the knowledge, resources, and environment to advance association excellence. CSAE, also known as an "association of associations," offers robust networking and learning opportunities, including an education program leading to the Certified Association Executive (CAE®) designation. CSAE operates through its central office in Toronto and seven regional networks -- in Alberta, Atlantic Canada, British Columbia, the GTA/Golden Horseshoe, Manitoba, Ottawa-Gatineau, and Quebec. Visit www.csae.com and follow CSAE on Twitter @csaeconnect

Media Inquiries: Rashmi Bijai, VP Marketing, [email protected], +1.574.229.6491

SOURCE Passageways

