Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason" or the "Company") (TSX: PSI) announced today the director election results from its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason Systems Inc. to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason Systems Inc. or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Marcel Kessler 66,750,594 99.33 448,762 0.67 James Bowzer 66,950,655 99.63 248,701 0.37 Jon Faber 67,006,718 99.71 192,638 0.29 Sophia Langlois 66,537,320 99.01 662,036 0.99 Ken Mullen 66,928,795 99.60 270,561 0.40 Laura Schwinn 66,890,880 99.54 308,476 0.46

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for oil and gas drilling and completions operations. Pason's drilling related solutions which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, automation, remote communications, web-based information management, and data analytics, enable collaboration between operations in the field and the office. Through Intelligent Wellhead Systems ("IWS"), Pason also provides engineered controls, data acquisition, and software, to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through Energy Toolbase ("ETB"), the Company also provides products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control, and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects.

Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTC Markets Group, under the symbol PSI and PSYTF, respectively. For more information about Pason, visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.

Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-301-3400; Celine Boston, Chief Financial Officer, 403-301-3400