Pason Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Pason Systems Inc.

Aug 08, 2019, 17:01 ET

CALGARY, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) announced today its 2019 second quarter results.

Performance Data

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(CDN 000s, except per share data)

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Revenue

72,894

68,271

7

155,037

142,084

9

EBITDA (1)

25,606

23,614

8

66,041

55,834

18

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

30,675

29,458

4

71,316

64,211

11

As a % of revenue

42.1

43.1

(100)bps

46.0

45.2

80bps

Funds flow from operations

23,794

27,836

(15)

59,693

61,794

(3)

Per share – basic

0.28

0.33

(15)

0.70

0.73

(4)

Per share – diluted

0.28

0.32

(13)

0.69

0.72

(4)

Cash from operating activities

37,938

27,617

37

46,380

51,961

(11)

Capital expenditures

4,216

4,771

(12)

14,533

10,568

38

Free cash flow (1)

32,547

23,133

41

32,932

42,039

(22)

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.17

6

0.36

0.34

6

Net Income

9,245

5,479

69

28,289

17,838

59

Per share – basic

0.11

0.06

83

0.33

0.21

57

Per share – diluted

0.11

0.06

83

0.33

0.21

57

Total interest bearing debt

Shares outstanding end of period (#000's)

85,393

85,378

85,393

85,378


(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section.

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Q2 2019 vs Q2 2018

The Company generated consolidated revenue of $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% from the same period in 2018. The increase is attributable to increased activity in the International business unit, increased market share and an increase in revenue per EDR day in the US and Canadian business units, offset by lower drilling activity in both of these units.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.7 million in the second quarter, an increase of 4% from the same period in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in consolidated gross profit offset by an increase in research and development expense.

Funds flow from operations was $23.8 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 15% from the same period in 2018. The decrease is driven by an increase in current tax expense as a result of the Company no longer having tax loss carry forwards to reduce current income tax expense.

Cash from operating activities was $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 37% from the same period in 2018. The increase is attributable to movements in working capital.

Free cash flow was $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase 41% from the same period in 2018. The increase is largely driven by the increase in cash from operating activities.

The Company recorded net income of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $5.5 million ($0.06 per share) recorded in the same period in 2018. Net income was positively impacted by increased activity and profitability in the International business unit, a smaller foreign exchange loss, lower stock-based compensation expense, and a lower effective tax rate. These positive impacts were offset by higher research and development costs and a non-cash charge associated with the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing by the Company's sub-lease tenant.

President's Message

Pason continues to perform well despite that fact that we have witnessed decreases in industry activity in the second quarter in the United States and in Canada of 6% and 24%, respectively. The company generated revenue of $72.9 million in the period, an increase of 7% compared to the same quarter last year. The main drivers of revenue growth were higher activity levels in all of Pason's international markets, and higher market share and an increase in revenue per EDR day in the US and Canadian business units.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 42% compared to 43% one year ago. Pason recorded net income for the quarter of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) compared to $5.5 million ($0.06 per share) in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income were down from first the quarter 2019 due to the seasonality of Canadian drilling activity.

At June 30, 2019, our working capital position stood at $250 million, including cash and short-term investments of $189 million. Consistent growth in the regular dividend remains a priority within our capital allocation program and, as such, we are increasing our quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share.

Key developments in our five product categories were as follows:

  • Drilling Data contains all products and services associated with acquiring, displaying, storing, and delivering drilling data. Revenue in this segment increased 11% in the second quarter compared to the prior year period and accounted for 54% of our total revenue. The increase was driven by an increase in international drilling activity, with the largest absolute increases in Australia and Argentina, EDR market share gains in North America and strong customer demand for data delivery products.

  • Mud Management & Safety includes products such as the Pit Volume Totalizer, Smart Alarms, Gas Analyzer, Hazardous Gas Alarm, and the Electronic Choke Actuator. In the second quarter, Mud Management & Safety revenue increased 10% and generated 29% of total revenue.

  • Drilling Intelligence bundles Pason's product offerings targeted at enabling our customers' drilling optimization and automation efforts. It contains products such as autodrillers, abbl Directional Advisor®, the ExxonMobil Drilling Advisory System® and Pivot, a pipe oscillation system for improving slide drilling. Drilling Intelligence increased 5% in the second quarter compared to the prior year and accounted for 6% of our total revenue.

  • Communications includes satellite and terrestrial Internet bandwidth, Wireless Rigsite, VoIP and Intercom services and accounted for 6% of total revenue. Revenue in this segment is showing negative growth because of the transition from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth with lower pricing, but better user experience, for our customers.

  • Analytics & Other includes our Verdazo Discovery Analytics product suite, various reports, and other revenue streams. This segment is not directly correlated to drilling activity, grew 8% and accounted for 5% of total revenue in the second quarter.

R&D and IT expenses grew 16% in the second quarter compared to the prior year period. The drivers of this growth were a greater proportion of project costs being expensed and the ongoing transition to a more cloud-based IT infrastructure, which implies lower capital spending but higher operating costs in the IT space.

From a macro perspective, oil demand forecasts have been reduced slightly on global trade fears and geopolitical tensions, but no change for the medium-term outlook is anticipated. On the supply side, we continue to see US shale oil as the only source of global production growth. These effects, combined with the recent decision by OPEC and Russia to extend production cuts through the first quarter of 2020, are likely to keep oil prices around present levels.

However, we believe that a paradigm shift is underway in North American land and the outlook for E&P investments has deteriorated. This ought to temper any enthusiasm around growing E&P capital expenditures in the near term. E&P drilling plans will likely be restrained as they focus on keeping capital spending levels within operating cash flows.

In contrast, international land E&P investment is expected to continue growing about 10% annually leading to further increases in international rig counts. Pason's leading market positions in Latin America and Australia, and our growing presence in the Middle East, will allow us to generate profitable growth in our International business unit.

We are keeping our fixed costs low and maintain flexibility for our plans for 2019 and 2020, which gives us the means and confidence to address any activity scenario. Our capital expenditures will be relatively modest going forward with a larger portion of development efforts focused on software and analytics. We intend to spend up to $30 million in capital expenditures in 2019. Our highly capable and flexible IT and communications platform can host additional new Pason and third-party software at the rigsite and in the cloud.

Our market positions remain strong, and we expect to be able to deliver growth in our international markets and through higher product adoption going forward. We are the service provider of choice for many leading operators and drilling contractors with Pason equipment installed on over 65% of all active land drilling rigs in the Western Hemisphere.

(signed)

Marcel Kessler
President and Chief Executive Officer
August 8, 2019

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis has been prepared by management as of August 8, 2019, and is a review of the financial condition and results of operations of Pason Systems Inc. (Pason or the Company) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

All financial measures presented in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Impact of IFRS 16

The Company adopted IFRS 16, Leases, effective January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. This new standard supersedes IAS 17, Leases, and introduces a single lessee accounting model by eliminating a lessee's classification of leases as either operating leases or finance leases. Comparative figures have not been restated. Further disclosure is provided in Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

The impact of adopting this new standard on IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures is described below. The figures presented below are the 2019 actual numbers that are classified differently than the 2018 comparative figures. Effectively, the operating expense line items recognized under the previous standard will be bifurcated between depreciation expense and interest expense.

Impact on IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019

(000s)

($)

($)

Reduction in rental services and local administration expenses

285

557

(Increase) reduction in research and development expenses

(98)

135

Reduction in corporate services costs

296

592

(Increase) in depreciation of right of use assets

(481)

(1,280)

(Increase) in net interest expense on lease liabilities

(100)

(230)

Reduction in Income tax provision

29

61

(Decrease) in net income

(69)

(165)

Increase in depreciation of right of use assets

481

1,280

(Reduction) in Income tax provision

(29)

(61)

Total increase in funds flow from operations and cash
from operating activities

383

1,054

Impact on Non-IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(000s)

($)

($)

Decrease in rental services and local administration - Canada operating
segment

40

80

Decrease in rental services and local administration - United States operating
segment

199

396

Decrease in rental services and local administration - International operating
segment

46

81

(Increase) decrease in research and development expenses

(98)

135

Decrease in corporate services costs

296

592

Total increase in EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

483

1,284

Additional IFRS Measures

In its Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses certain additional IFRS measures. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to readers.

Funds flow from operations

Management believes that funds flow from operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful additional measure as it represents the cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables. Funds flow from operations represents the cash flow from continuing operations, excluding non-cash items. Funds flow from operations is defined as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, deferred taxes, and other non-cash items impacting operations.

Cash from operating activities

Cash from operating activities is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for changes in working capital items.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

These definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These Non-IFRS measures provide readers with additional information regarding the Company's ability to generate funds to finance its operations, fund its research and development and capital expenditure program, and pay dividends.

Revenue per EDR day

Revenue per EDR day is defined as the daily revenue generated from all products that the Company has on rent on a drilling rig that has the Company's base EDR installed. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to increase production adoption and evaluate product pricing.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and gains on disposal of investments.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, restructuring costs, and other items which the Company does not consider to be in the normal course of continuing operations.

Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to the consideration of how these results are taxed in multiple jurisdictions, how the results are impacted by foreign exchange or how the results are impacted by the Company's accounting policies for equity-based compensation plans.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities plus proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, less capital expenditures (including changes to non-cash working capital associated with capital expenditures), and deferred development costs. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to generate cash from its principal business activities after funding the capital expenditure program, and provides an indication of the amount of cash available to finance, among other items, the Company's dividend and other investment opportunities.

Overall Performance

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(000s)

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Revenue





Drilling Data

39,269

35,420

11

82,522

72,715

13

Mud Management and Safety

21,142

19,304

10

44,816

40,564

10

Communications

4,582

6,111

(25)

10,539

13,909

(24)

Drilling Intelligence

4,588

4,374

5

10,561

8,955

18

Analytics and Other

3,313

3,062

8

6,599

5,941

11

Total revenue

72,894

68,271

7

155,037

142,084

9

The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) remains the Company's primary product. The EDR provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, and drilling management tools and reports at both the wellsite and at customer offices. The EDR is the base product from which all other wellsite instrumentation products are linked. By linking these products, a number of otherwise redundant elements such as data processing, display, storage, and networking are eliminated. This ensures greater reliability and a more robust system of instrumentation for the customer.

Total revenue increased 7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. This increase is attributable to an increase in revenue per EDR day in all three operating segments combined with an increase in the activity in the International business unit.

Industry activity in the US market decreased by 6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while second quarter Canadian industry activity decreased by 24%.

US EDR days decreased by 5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while Canadian EDR days, which includes non-oil and gas-related activity, decreased 23% from 2018 levels.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 62% of the land rigs in the US market, an increase of 100bps over the same time period in 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 87% of the land rigs in the Canadian market, an increase of 200bps over the same period in 2018. For the purposes of market share, the Company uses the number of EDR days billed and oil and gas drilling days as reported by accepted industry sources.

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company saw an increase in activity in all major regions of the International business unit with the largest absolute increases in Australia and Argentina.

Communication revenue decreased 25% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. In the Company's major operating segments, wellsite communications have been transitioning from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth. The transition has resulted in a lower rental service cost to Pason with cost savings shared with its customers.

Discussion of Operations

United States Operations

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(000s)

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Revenue





Drilling Data

29,242

26,973

8

58,418

50,671

15

Mud Management and Safety

17,038

14,643

16

34,255

27,879

23

Communications

3,101

4,200

(26)

6,330

7,898

(20)

Drilling Intelligence

3,128

2,909

8

6,280

5,053

24

Analytics and Other

1,122

1,553

(28)

2,813

2,885

(2)

Total revenue

53,631

50,278

7

108,096

94,386

15

Rental services and local administration

20,250

17,455

16

39,340

34,340

15

Depreciation and amortization

5,062

4,100

23

9,836

7,928

24

Segment gross profit

28,319

28,723

(1)

58,920

52,118

13

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

(%)

2019

2018

(%)

(000s)

$

$

(#)

(#)  


Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days

53,600

56,300

(5)

109,300

107,200

2

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

(%)

2019

2018

(%)

$

$

($)

($)

Revenue per EDR day - USD

745

685

9

736

682

8

Revenue per EDR day - CAD

996

884

13

981

872

13

Revenue from the US operations increased by 7% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period (4% when measured in USD).

Industry activity in the US market decreased by 6% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period as US producers continue to restrict capital spending. On a year to date basis, industry activity in the US market increased by 1%. US market share was 62% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 61% during the same period in 2018.

EDR rental days decreased by 5% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period. Revenue per EDR day increased to US$745 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of US$60 over the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue per EDR day was driven by higher adoption of data delivery, drilling intelligence products and other peripheral products and selective price increases on certain products.

Communication revenue decreased 26% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. Wellsite communications have been transitioning from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth. The transition has resulted in a lower rental service cost to Pason with cost savings shared with its customers.

Rental services and local administration increased by 16% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period (13% when measured in USD). The increase in operating costs is attributable to higher field staff levels, particularly in the Permian Basin, and higher direct costs to support additional activity. Included in these costs are administrative expenses relating to Pason Power.

Depreciation expense increased by 23% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The increase is due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, an increase in the capital program, and a stronger US dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

Canadian Operations

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(000s)

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Revenue





Drilling Data

3,642

4,180

(13)

11,734

14,100

(17)

Mud Management and Safety

2,296

2,962

(22)

6,979

9,623

(27)

Communications

1,060

1,506

(30)

3,352

5,275

(36)

Drilling Intelligence

1,179

1,117

6

3,669

3,235

13

Analytics and Other

1,038

900

15

1,994

1,856

7

Total revenue

9,215

10,665

(14)

27,728

34,089

(19)

Rental services and local administration

4,873

6,136

(21)

10,582

13,464

(21)

Depreciation and amortization

3,824

4,223

(9)

8,379

8,608

(3)

Segment gross profit

518

306

69

8,767

12,017

(27)

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(000s)

$

$

(%)

(#)

(#)

(%)

Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days

6,400

8,300

(23)

21,900

29,400

(26)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Change

$

$

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Revenue per EDR day - CAD

1,290

1,184

9

1,185

1,102

8

Canadian drilling activity in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 24% relative to the same period in 2018, while EDR rental days decreased 23% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. On a year to date basis, Canadian drilling activity has decreased 29%. The decrease in drilling activity was impacted by spending constraints, production curtailments, and wet weather in many parts of western Canada.

Revenue in the Canadian business unit decreased by 14% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. Canadian market share was 87% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 85% during the same period of 2018.

Revenue per EDR day increased by $106 to $1,290 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. The increase is driven by the successful introduction of drilling intelligence products and increased data delivery functionality.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 21% in the second quarter of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018, primarily due to the bandwidth cost savings the Company has achieved in its communications category.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 9% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The decrease is due to a greater proportion of research and development project costs being expensed for accounting purposes, rather than being capitalized and amortized, and the recording of investment tax credits.

Segment gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased 69% to $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in segment gross profit in the 2018 comparative period.

International Operations

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(000s)

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Revenue





Drilling Data

6,385

4,267

50

12,370

7,944

56

Mud Management and Safety

1,808

1,699

6

3,582

3,062

17

Communications

421

405

4

857

736

16

Drilling Intelligence

281

348

(19)

612

667

(8)

Analytics and Other

1,153

609

89

1,792

1,200

49

Total revenue

10,048

7,328

37

19,213

13,609

41

Rental services and local administration

5,540

4,765

16

10,846

9,448

15

Depreciation and amortization

1,092

897

22

1,985

1,859

7

Segment gross profit

3,416

1,666

105

6,382

2,302

177

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Drilling activity increased in all of the Company's major international markets, although the majority of the absolute gains were seen in Australia, Argentina, and the Andean region.

Revenue in the International business unit increased by 37% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Rental services and local administration expenses increased by 16% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Depreciation expense increased by 22% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase operating costs is attributable higher field staff levels and capital expenditures incurred to support additional activity.

Segment gross profit was $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an improvement from the $1.7 million  profit recorded in the corresponding period in 2018.

Corporate Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(000s)

($)

($)

(%)

($)

($)

(%)

Other expenses





Research and development

7,661

6,617

16

15,405

12,976

19

Corporate services

3,895

3,840

1

7,548

7,645

(1)

Stock-based compensation

3,089

3,855

(20)

6,913

6,389

8

Other





Foreign exchange loss

553

5,787

(90)

654

8,191

(92)

Net interest expense - lease liability

108

245

Interest income - short term investments

(283)

(468)

Derecognition of lease receivable

4,289

4,289

Other

227

57

298

332

186

78

Total corporate expenses

19,539

20,156

(3)

34,918

35,387

(1)

Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

In July 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant that was leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable that it had previously recorded and reported a non-cash charge of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Management intends to initiate the process of finding a tenant for the remaining lease term.

Research and development expenses increased in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. This is due to a greater proportion of research and development project costs being expensed for accounting purposes and the Company's continued transition towards more cloud-based IT infrastructure.

Net interest expense - lease liability is a result of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard.

The Company recorded a significant unrealized foreign exchange loss in the second quarter of 2018 on inter-company advances made to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary as a result of a significant devaluation of the Argentina peso relative to the Canadian dollar.

Q2 2019 vs Q1 2019

Consolidated revenue was $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $82.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $9.2 million. The second quarter of the year is typically the weakest for the Company due to the seasonality of Canadian drilling activity.

Revenue in the US business unit was $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $54.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Sequentially, EDR rental days decreased by 4% which was partially offset by an increase in revenue per EDR days. US market share increased 100bps to 62%.

Revenue in the Canadian business unit was $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The International business unit earned revenue of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company participated in the increase in drilling activity in a number of international markets.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts EBITDA for foreign exchange and certain non-recurring charges, was $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Funds flow from operations was $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $35.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company recorded net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) compared to net income of $19.0 million ($0.22 per share) in the first quarter of 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

189,133

203,838

Trade and other receivables

72,713

80,020

Income tax recoverable other

15,304

15,304

Prepaid expenses

2,847

3,934

Income taxes recoverable

4,957

6,203

Total current assets

284,954

309,299

Non-current

Property, plant and equipment

123,876

120,417

Intangible assets and goodwill

28,416

32,000

Total non-current assets

152,292

152,417

Total assets

437,246

461,716



Liabilities and equity

Current

Trade payables and accruals

25,857

34,229

Income taxes payable other

15,304

Stock-based compensation liability

6,016

3,301

Lease liability

2,722

312

Total current liabilities

34,595

53,146

Non-current

Deferred tax liabilities

7,838

17,060

Lease liability

12,531

2,233

Stock-based compensation liability

5,216

3,200

Total non-current liabilities

25,585

22,493

Equity

Share capital

167,550

164,723

Share-based benefits reserve

28,789

27,287

Foreign currency translation reserve

60,962

63,574

Retained earnings

119,765

130,493

Total equity

377,066

386,077

Total liabilities and equity

437,246

461,716

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Revenue

72,894

68,271

155,037

142,084

Operating expenses



Rental services

27,264

25,209

54,058

51,248

Local administration

3,399

3,147

6,710

6,004

Depreciation and amortization

9,978

9,220

20,200

18,395

40,641

37,576

80,968

75,647





Gross profit

32,253

30,695

74,069

66,437

Other expenses



Research and development

7,661

6,617

15,405

12,976

Corporate services

3,895

3,840

7,548

7,645

Stock-based compensation expense

3,089

3,855

6,913

6,389

Other expense

4,894

5,844

5,052

8,377

19,539

20,156

34,918

35,387





Income before income taxes

12,714

10,539

39,151

31,050

Income tax provision

3,469

5,060

10,862

13,212

Net income

9,245

5,479

28,289

17,838

Income per share



Basic

0.11

0.06

0.33

0.21

Diluted

0.11

0.06

0.33

0.21

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Net income

9,245

5,479

28,289

17,838

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:



Tax recovery (expense) on net investment in
foreign operations related to an inter-company
financing

9,690

(777)

10,481

(1,766)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(5,567)

8,874

(13,093)

18,654

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

4,123

8,097

(2,612)

16,888

Total comprehensive income

13,368

13,576

25,677

34,726

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

Cash from (used in) operating activities



Net income

9,245

5,479

28,289

17,838

Adjustment for non-cash items:



Depreciation and amortization

9,978

9,220

20,200

18,395

Stock-based compensation

3,089

3,855

6,913

6,389

Deferred income taxes

(1,356)

3,361

1,419

10,664

Derecognition of lease receivable

4,289

4,289

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other

(1,451)

5,921

(1,417)

8,508

Funds flow from operations

23,794

27,836

59,693

61,794

Movements in non-cash working capital items:



Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

13,353

2,150

4,099

(6,747)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

742

794

1,021

1,275

(Decrease) increase in income taxes

(2,302)

1,205

1,223

1,270

Increase (decrease) in trade payables, accruals
and stock-based compensation liability

834

387

(6,164)

(978)

Effects of exchange rate changes

1,661

76

1,588

310

Cash generated from operating activities

38,082

32,448

61,460

56,924

Income tax paid

(144)

(4,831)

(15,080)

(4,963)

Net cash from operating activities

37,938

27,617

46,380

51,961

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of common shares

1,114

3,444

3,127

3,672

Payment of dividends

(15,417)

(14,491)

(30,856)

(28,971)

Repurchase and cancellation of shares under
Normal Course Issuer Bid

(9,097)

(11,119)

Repayment of lease liability

(382)

(1,053)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,782)

(11,047)

(39,901)

(25,299)

Cash flows (used in) from investing activities



Additions to property, plant and equipment

(4,335)

(3,514)

(14,084)

(8,325)

Development costs

119

(1,257)

(449)

(2,243)

Proceeds on disposal of investment and property,
plant and equipment

508

76

618

96

Purchase of short-term investments

(65,840)

(65,840)

Changes in non-cash working capital

(1,683)

211

467

550

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,391)

(70,324)

(13,448)

(75,762)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

(3,563)

2,254

(7,736)

6,313

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,202

(51,500)

(14,705)

(42,787)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

183,931

162,842

203,838

154,129

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

189,133

111,342

189,133

111,342

Operating Segments

The Company operates in three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East). The following table represents a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers along with the reportable segment for each category:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Canada

United States

International

Total

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Revenue



Drilling Data

3,642

29,242

6,385

39,269

Mud Management and Safety

2,296

17,038

1,808

21,142

Communications

1,060

3,101

421

4,582

Drilling Intelligence

1,179

3,128

281

4,588

Analytics and Other

1,038

1,122

1,153

3,313

Total Revenue

9,215

53,631

10,048

72,894

Rental services and local administration

4,873

20,250

5,540

30,663

Depreciation and amortization

3,824

5,062

1,092

9,978

Segment gross profit

518

28,319

3,416

32,253

Research and development


7,661

Corporate services


3,895

Stock-based compensation


3,089

Other expense


4,894

Income tax expense


3,469

Net Income


9,245

Capital expenditures

592

2,390

1,234

4,216

As at June 30, 2019



Property plant and equipment

41,013

67,824

15,039

123,876

Goodwill

1,259

7,468

2,600

11,327

Intangible assets

17,089

17,089

Segment assets

106,984

276,687

53,575

437,246

Segment liabilities

28,337

25,623

6,220

60,180

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Canada

United States

International

Total

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Revenue



Drilling Data

4,180

26,973

4,267

35,420

Mud Management and Safety

2,962

14,643

1,699

19,304

Communications

1,506

4,200

405

6,111

Drilling Intelligence

1,117

2,909

348

4,374

Analytics and Other

900

1,553

609

3,062

Total Revenue

10,665

50,278

7,328

68,271

Rental services and local administration

6,136

17,455

4,765

28,356

Depreciation and amortization

4,223

4,100

897

9,220

Segment gross profit

306

28,723

1,666

30,695

Research and development


6,617

Corporate services


3,840

Stock-based compensation


3,855

Other expense


5,844

Income tax expense


5,060

Net income


5,479

Capital expenditures

1,087

3,537

147

4,771

As at



Property plant and equipment

40,312

68,432

14,903

123,647

Goodwill

1,259

7,342

2,600

11,201

Intangible assets

21,952

21,952

Segment assets

110,409

272,311

41,703

424,423

Segment liabilities

45,763

14,713

4,742

65,218

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Canada

United States

International

Total

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Revenue



Drilling Data

11,734

58,418

12,370

82,522

Mud Management and Safety

6,979

34,255

3,582

44,816

Communications

3,352

6,330

857

10,539

Drilling Intelligence

3,669

6,280

612

10,561

Analytics and Other

1,994

2,813

1,792

6,599

Total Revenue

27,728

108,096

19,213

155,037

Rental services and local administration

10,582

39,340

10,846

60,768

Depreciation and amortization

8,379

9,836

1,985

20,200

Segment gross profit

8,767

58,920

6,382

74,069

Research and development


15,405

Corporate services


7,548

Stock-based compensation


6,913

Other expense


5,052

Income tax expense


10,862

Net Income


28,289

Capital expenditures

1,496

11,172

1,865

14,533

As at June 30, 2019



Property plant and equipment

41,013

67,824

15,039

123,876

Goodwill

1,259

7,468

2,600

11,327

Intangible assets

17,089

17,089

Segment assets

106,984

276,687

53,575

437,246

Segment liabilities

28,337

25,623

6,220

60,180

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Canada

United States

International

Total

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Revenue



Drilling Data

14,100

50,671

7,944

72,715

Mud Management and Safety

9,623

27,879

3,062

40,564

Communications

5,275

7,898

736

13,909

Drilling Intelligence

3,235

5,053

667

8,955

Analytics and Other

1,856

2,885

1,200

5,941

Total Revenue

34,089

94,386

13,609

142,084

Rental services and local administration

13,464

34,340

9,448

57,252

Depreciation and amortization

8,608

7,928

1,859

18,395

Segment gross profit

12,017

52,118

2,302

66,437

Research and development


12,976

Corporate services


7,645

Stock-based compensation


6,389

Other expense


8,377

Income tax expense


13,212

Net Income


17,838

Capital expenditures

3,050

6,800

718

10,568

As at



Property plant and equipment

40,312

68,432

14,903

123,647

Goodwill

1,259

7,342

2,600

11,201

Intangible assets

21,952

21,952

Segment assets

110,409

272,311

41,703

424,423

Segment liabilities

45,763

14,713

4,742

65,218

Other Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(CDN 000s) (unaudited)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Foreign exchange loss

553

5,787