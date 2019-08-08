Pason Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CALGARY, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) announced today its 2019 second quarter results.

Performance Data



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (CDN 000s, except per share data) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue 72,894 68,271 7 155,037 142,084 9 EBITDA (1) 25,606 23,614 8 66,041 55,834 18 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 30,675 29,458 4 71,316 64,211 11 As a % of revenue 42.1 43.1 (100)bps 46.0 45.2 80bps Funds flow from operations 23,794 27,836 (15) 59,693 61,794 (3) Per share – basic 0.28 0.33 (15) 0.70 0.73 (4) Per share – diluted 0.28 0.32 (13) 0.69 0.72 (4) Cash from operating activities 37,938 27,617 37 46,380 51,961 (11) Capital expenditures 4,216 4,771 (12) 14,533 10,568 38 Free cash flow (1) 32,547 23,133 41 32,932 42,039 (22) Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.17 6 0.36 0.34 6 Net Income 9,245 5,479 69 28,289 17,838 59 Per share – basic 0.11 0.06 83 0.33 0.21 57 Per share – diluted 0.11 0.06 83 0.33 0.21 57 Total interest bearing debt — — — — — — Shares outstanding end of period (#000's) 85,393 85,378 — 85,393 85,378 —



(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section. Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Q2 2019 vs Q2 2018

The Company generated consolidated revenue of $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% from the same period in 2018. The increase is attributable to increased activity in the International business unit, increased market share and an increase in revenue per EDR day in the US and Canadian business units, offset by lower drilling activity in both of these units.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.7 million in the second quarter, an increase of 4% from the same period in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in consolidated gross profit offset by an increase in research and development expense.

Funds flow from operations was $23.8 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 15% from the same period in 2018. The decrease is driven by an increase in current tax expense as a result of the Company no longer having tax loss carry forwards to reduce current income tax expense.

Cash from operating activities was $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 37% from the same period in 2018. The increase is attributable to movements in working capital.

Free cash flow was $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase 41% from the same period in 2018. The increase is largely driven by the increase in cash from operating activities.

The Company recorded net income of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $5.5 million ($0.06 per share) recorded in the same period in 2018. Net income was positively impacted by increased activity and profitability in the International business unit, a smaller foreign exchange loss, lower stock-based compensation expense, and a lower effective tax rate. These positive impacts were offset by higher research and development costs and a non-cash charge associated with the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing by the Company's sub-lease tenant.

President's Message

Pason continues to perform well despite that fact that we have witnessed decreases in industry activity in the second quarter in the United States and in Canada of 6% and 24%, respectively. The company generated revenue of $72.9 million in the period, an increase of 7% compared to the same quarter last year. The main drivers of revenue growth were higher activity levels in all of Pason's international markets, and higher market share and an increase in revenue per EDR day in the US and Canadian business units.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 42% compared to 43% one year ago. Pason recorded net income for the quarter of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) compared to $5.5 million ($0.06 per share) in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income were down from first the quarter 2019 due to the seasonality of Canadian drilling activity.

At June 30, 2019, our working capital position stood at $250 million, including cash and short-term investments of $189 million. Consistent growth in the regular dividend remains a priority within our capital allocation program and, as such, we are increasing our quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share.

Key developments in our five product categories were as follows:

Drilling Data contains all products and services associated with acquiring, displaying, storing, and delivering drilling data. Revenue in this segment increased 11% in the second quarter compared to the prior year period and accounted for 54% of our total revenue. The increase was driven by an increase in international drilling activity, with the largest absolute increases in Australia and Argentina , EDR market share gains in North America and strong customer demand for data delivery products.





contains all products and services associated with acquiring, displaying, storing, and delivering drilling data. Revenue in this segment increased 11% in the second quarter compared to the prior year period and accounted for 54% of our total revenue. The increase was driven by an increase in international drilling activity, with the largest absolute increases in and , EDR market share gains in and strong customer demand for data delivery products. Mud Management & Safety includes products such as the Pit Volume Totalizer, Smart Alarms, Gas Analyzer, Hazardous Gas Alarm, and the Electronic Choke Actuator. In the second quarter, Mud Management & Safety revenue increased 10% and generated 29% of total revenue.





includes products such as the Pit Volume Totalizer, Smart Alarms, Gas Analyzer, Hazardous Gas Alarm, and the Electronic Choke Actuator. In the second quarter, Mud Management & Safety revenue increased 10% and generated 29% of total revenue. Drilling Intelligence bundles Pason's product offerings targeted at enabling our customers' drilling optimization and automation efforts. It contains products such as autodrillers, abbl Directional Advisor ® , the ExxonMobil Drilling Advisory System ® and Pivot, a pipe oscillation system for improving slide drilling. Drilling Intelligence increased 5% in the second quarter compared to the prior year and accounted for 6% of our total revenue.





bundles Pason's product offerings targeted at enabling our customers' drilling optimization and automation efforts. It contains products such as autodrillers, abbl Directional Advisor , the ExxonMobil Drilling Advisory System and Pivot, a pipe oscillation system for improving slide drilling. Drilling Intelligence increased 5% in the second quarter compared to the prior year and accounted for 6% of our total revenue. Communications includes satellite and terrestrial Internet bandwidth, Wireless Rigsite, VoIP and Intercom services and accounted for 6% of total revenue. Revenue in this segment is showing negative growth because of the transition from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth with lower pricing, but better user experience, for our customers.





includes satellite and terrestrial Internet bandwidth, Wireless Rigsite, VoIP and Intercom services and accounted for 6% of total revenue. Revenue in this segment is showing negative growth because of the transition from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth with lower pricing, but better user experience, for our customers. Analytics & Other includes our Verdazo Discovery Analytics product suite, various reports, and other revenue streams. This segment is not directly correlated to drilling activity, grew 8% and accounted for 5% of total revenue in the second quarter.

R&D and IT expenses grew 16% in the second quarter compared to the prior year period. The drivers of this growth were a greater proportion of project costs being expensed and the ongoing transition to a more cloud-based IT infrastructure, which implies lower capital spending but higher operating costs in the IT space.

From a macro perspective, oil demand forecasts have been reduced slightly on global trade fears and geopolitical tensions, but no change for the medium-term outlook is anticipated. On the supply side, we continue to see US shale oil as the only source of global production growth. These effects, combined with the recent decision by OPEC and Russia to extend production cuts through the first quarter of 2020, are likely to keep oil prices around present levels.

However, we believe that a paradigm shift is underway in North American land and the outlook for E&P investments has deteriorated. This ought to temper any enthusiasm around growing E&P capital expenditures in the near term. E&P drilling plans will likely be restrained as they focus on keeping capital spending levels within operating cash flows.

In contrast, international land E&P investment is expected to continue growing about 10% annually leading to further increases in international rig counts. Pason's leading market positions in Latin America and Australia, and our growing presence in the Middle East, will allow us to generate profitable growth in our International business unit.

We are keeping our fixed costs low and maintain flexibility for our plans for 2019 and 2020, which gives us the means and confidence to address any activity scenario. Our capital expenditures will be relatively modest going forward with a larger portion of development efforts focused on software and analytics. We intend to spend up to $30 million in capital expenditures in 2019. Our highly capable and flexible IT and communications platform can host additional new Pason and third-party software at the rigsite and in the cloud.

Our market positions remain strong, and we expect to be able to deliver growth in our international markets and through higher product adoption going forward. We are the service provider of choice for many leading operators and drilling contractors with Pason equipment installed on over 65% of all active land drilling rigs in the Western Hemisphere.

(signed)

Marcel Kessler

President and Chief Executive Officer

August 8, 2019

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis has been prepared by management as of August 8, 2019, and is a review of the financial condition and results of operations of Pason Systems Inc. (Pason or the Company) based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

All financial measures presented in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Impact of IFRS 16

The Company adopted IFRS 16, Leases, effective January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. This new standard supersedes IAS 17, Leases, and introduces a single lessee accounting model by eliminating a lessee's classification of leases as either operating leases or finance leases. Comparative figures have not been restated. Further disclosure is provided in Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

The impact of adopting this new standard on IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures is described below. The figures presented below are the 2019 actual numbers that are classified differently than the 2018 comparative figures. Effectively, the operating expense line items recognized under the previous standard will be bifurcated between depreciation expense and interest expense.

Impact on IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 (000s) ($) ($) Reduction in rental services and local administration expenses 285 557 (Increase) reduction in research and development expenses (98) 135 Reduction in corporate services costs 296 592 (Increase) in depreciation of right of use assets (481) (1,280) (Increase) in net interest expense on lease liabilities (100) (230) Reduction in Income tax provision 29 61 (Decrease) in net income (69) (165) Increase in depreciation of right of use assets 481 1,280 (Reduction) in Income tax provision (29) (61) Total increase in funds flow from operations and cash

from operating activities 383 1,054

Impact on Non-IFRS Measures



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (000s) ($) ($) Decrease in rental services and local administration - Canada operating

segment 40 80 Decrease in rental services and local administration - United States operating

segment 199 396 Decrease in rental services and local administration - International operating

segment 46 81 (Increase) decrease in research and development expenses (98) 135 Decrease in corporate services costs 296 592 Total increase in EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 483 1,284

Additional IFRS Measures

In its Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses certain additional IFRS measures. Management believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to readers.

Funds flow from operations

Management believes that funds flow from operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful additional measure as it represents the cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables. Funds flow from operations represents the cash flow from continuing operations, excluding non-cash items. Funds flow from operations is defined as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, deferred taxes, and other non-cash items impacting operations.

Cash from operating activities

Cash from operating activities is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for changes in working capital items.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

These definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. These Non-IFRS measures provide readers with additional information regarding the Company's ability to generate funds to finance its operations, fund its research and development and capital expenditure program, and pay dividends.

Revenue per EDR day

Revenue per EDR day is defined as the daily revenue generated from all products that the Company has on rent on a drilling rig that has the Company's base EDR installed. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to increase production adoption and evaluate product pricing.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and gains on disposal of investments.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, restructuring costs, and other items which the Company does not consider to be in the normal course of continuing operations.

Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to the consideration of how these results are taxed in multiple jurisdictions, how the results are impacted by foreign exchange or how the results are impacted by the Company's accounting policies for equity-based compensation plans.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities plus proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, less capital expenditures (including changes to non-cash working capital associated with capital expenditures), and deferred development costs. This metric provides a key measure on the Company's ability to generate cash from its principal business activities after funding the capital expenditure program, and provides an indication of the amount of cash available to finance, among other items, the Company's dividend and other investment opportunities.

Overall Performance



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 39,269 35,420 11 82,522 72,715 13 Mud Management and Safety 21,142 19,304 10 44,816 40,564 10 Communications 4,582 6,111 (25) 10,539 13,909 (24) Drilling Intelligence 4,588 4,374 5 10,561 8,955 18 Analytics and Other 3,313 3,062 8 6,599 5,941 11 Total revenue 72,894 68,271 7 155,037 142,084 9

The Pason Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) remains the Company's primary product. The EDR provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, and drilling management tools and reports at both the wellsite and at customer offices. The EDR is the base product from which all other wellsite instrumentation products are linked. By linking these products, a number of otherwise redundant elements such as data processing, display, storage, and networking are eliminated. This ensures greater reliability and a more robust system of instrumentation for the customer.

Total revenue increased 7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. This increase is attributable to an increase in revenue per EDR day in all three operating segments combined with an increase in the activity in the International business unit.

Industry activity in the US market decreased by 6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while second quarter Canadian industry activity decreased by 24%.

US EDR days decreased by 5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018, while Canadian EDR days, which includes non-oil and gas-related activity, decreased 23% from 2018 levels.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 62% of the land rigs in the US market, an increase of 100bps over the same time period in 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Pason EDR was installed on 87% of the land rigs in the Canadian market, an increase of 200bps over the same period in 2018. For the purposes of market share, the Company uses the number of EDR days billed and oil and gas drilling days as reported by accepted industry sources.

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company saw an increase in activity in all major regions of the International business unit with the largest absolute increases in Australia and Argentina.

Communication revenue decreased 25% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. In the Company's major operating segments, wellsite communications have been transitioning from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth. The transition has resulted in a lower rental service cost to Pason with cost savings shared with its customers.



Discussion of Operations

United States Operations



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 29,242 26,973 8 58,418 50,671 15 Mud Management and Safety 17,038 14,643 16 34,255 27,879 23 Communications 3,101 4,200 (26) 6,330 7,898 (20) Drilling Intelligence 3,128 2,909 8 6,280 5,053 24 Analytics and Other 1,122 1,553 (28) 2,813 2,885 (2) Total revenue 53,631 50,278 7 108,096 94,386 15 Rental services and local administration 20,250 17,455 16 39,340 34,340 15 Depreciation and amortization 5,062 4,100 23 9,836 7,928 24 Segment gross profit 28,319 28,723 (1) 58,920 52,118 13



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 (%) 2019 2018 (%) (000s) $ $

(#) (#)

Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days 53,600 56,300 (5) 109,300 107,200 2



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 (%) 2019 2018 (%)

$ $

($) ($)

Revenue per EDR day - USD 745 685 9 736 682 8 Revenue per EDR day - CAD 996 884 13 981 872 13

Revenue from the US operations increased by 7% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period (4% when measured in USD).

Industry activity in the US market decreased by 6% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period as US producers continue to restrict capital spending. On a year to date basis, industry activity in the US market increased by 1%. US market share was 62% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 61% during the same period in 2018.

EDR rental days decreased by 5% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparable period. Revenue per EDR day increased to US$745 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of US$60 over the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue per EDR day was driven by higher adoption of data delivery, drilling intelligence products and other peripheral products and selective price increases on certain products.

Communication revenue decreased 26% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. Wellsite communications have been transitioning from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth. The transition has resulted in a lower rental service cost to Pason with cost savings shared with its customers.

Rental services and local administration increased by 16% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period (13% when measured in USD). The increase in operating costs is attributable to higher field staff levels, particularly in the Permian Basin, and higher direct costs to support additional activity. Included in these costs are administrative expenses relating to Pason Power.

Depreciation expense increased by 23% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The increase is due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, an increase in the capital program, and a stronger US dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

Canadian Operations



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 3,642 4,180 (13) 11,734 14,100 (17) Mud Management and Safety 2,296 2,962 (22) 6,979 9,623 (27) Communications 1,060 1,506 (30) 3,352 5,275 (36) Drilling Intelligence 1,179 1,117 6 3,669 3,235 13 Analytics and Other 1,038 900 15 1,994 1,856 7 Total revenue 9,215 10,665 (14) 27,728 34,089 (19) Rental services and local administration 4,873 6,136 (21) 10,582 13,464 (21) Depreciation and amortization 3,824 4,223 (9) 8,379 8,608 (3) Segment gross profit 518 306 69 8,767 12,017 (27)



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018

(000s) $ $ (%) (#) (#) (%) Electronic Drilling Recorder (EDR) Rental Days 6,400 8,300 (23) 21,900 29,400 (26)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Change

$ $ (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue per EDR day - CAD 1,290 1,184 9 1,185 1,102 8

Canadian drilling activity in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 24% relative to the same period in 2018, while EDR rental days decreased 23% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. On a year to date basis, Canadian drilling activity has decreased 29%. The decrease in drilling activity was impacted by spending constraints, production curtailments, and wet weather in many parts of western Canada.

Revenue in the Canadian business unit decreased by 14% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. Canadian market share was 87% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 85% during the same period of 2018.

Revenue per EDR day increased by $106 to $1,290 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. The increase is driven by the successful introduction of drilling intelligence products and increased data delivery functionality.

Rental services and local administration decreased by 21% in the second quarter of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018, primarily due to the bandwidth cost savings the Company has achieved in its communications category.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 9% in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. The decrease is due to a greater proportion of research and development project costs being expensed for accounting purposes, rather than being capitalized and amortized, and the recording of investment tax credits.

Segment gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased 69% to $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in segment gross profit in the 2018 comparative period.

International Operations



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Revenue











Drilling Data 6,385 4,267 50 12,370 7,944 56 Mud Management and Safety 1,808 1,699 6 3,582 3,062 17 Communications 421 405 4 857 736 16 Drilling Intelligence 281 348 (19) 612 667 (8) Analytics and Other 1,153 609 89 1,792 1,200 49 Total revenue 10,048 7,328 37 19,213 13,609 41 Rental services and local administration 5,540 4,765 16 10,846 9,448 15 Depreciation and amortization 1,092 897 22 1,985 1,859 7 Segment gross profit 3,416 1,666 105 6,382 2,302 177



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

Drilling activity increased in all of the Company's major international markets, although the majority of the absolute gains were seen in Australia, Argentina, and the Andean region.

Revenue in the International business unit increased by 37% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Rental services and local administration expenses increased by 16% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Depreciation expense increased by 22% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase operating costs is attributable higher field staff levels and capital expenditures incurred to support additional activity.

Segment gross profit was $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an improvement from the $1.7 million profit recorded in the corresponding period in 2018.

Corporate Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Other expenses











Research and development 7,661 6,617 16 15,405 12,976 19 Corporate services 3,895 3,840 1 7,548 7,645 (1) Stock-based compensation 3,089 3,855 (20) 6,913 6,389 8 Other











Foreign exchange loss 553 5,787 (90) 654 8,191 (92) Net interest expense - lease liability 108 — — 245 — — Interest income - short term investments (283) — — (468) — — Derecognition of lease receivable 4,289 — — 4,289 — — Other 227 57 298 332 186 78 Total corporate expenses 19,539 20,156 (3) 34,918 35,387 (1)



Current period amounts are in accordance with IFRS following the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases as discussed in Note 3 in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Prior periods have not been restated.

In July 2019, the Company was notified that the tenant that was leasing the Company's previous office space in Colorado, USA filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As a result, the Company derecognized the lease receivable that it had previously recorded and reported a non-cash charge of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Management intends to initiate the process of finding a tenant for the remaining lease term.

Research and development expenses increased in the second quarter of 2019 over the 2018 comparative period. This is due to a greater proportion of research and development project costs being expensed for accounting purposes and the Company's continued transition towards more cloud-based IT infrastructure.

Net interest expense - lease liability is a result of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard.

The Company recorded a significant unrealized foreign exchange loss in the second quarter of 2018 on inter-company advances made to the Company's Argentinian subsidiary as a result of a significant devaluation of the Argentina peso relative to the Canadian dollar.

Q2 2019 vs Q1 2019

Consolidated revenue was $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $82.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $9.2 million. The second quarter of the year is typically the weakest for the Company due to the seasonality of Canadian drilling activity.

Revenue in the US business unit was $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $54.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Sequentially, EDR rental days decreased by 4% which was partially offset by an increase in revenue per EDR days. US market share increased 100bps to 62%.

Revenue in the Canadian business unit was $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The International business unit earned revenue of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company participated in the increase in drilling activity in a number of international markets.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts EBITDA for foreign exchange and certain non-recurring charges, was $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Funds flow from operations was $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $35.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company recorded net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) compared to net income of $19.0 million ($0.22 per share) in the first quarter of 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 189,133 203,838 Trade and other receivables 72,713 80,020 Income tax recoverable other 15,304 15,304 Prepaid expenses 2,847 3,934 Income taxes recoverable 4,957 6,203 Total current assets 284,954 309,299 Non-current



Property, plant and equipment 123,876 120,417 Intangible assets and goodwill 28,416 32,000 Total non-current assets 152,292 152,417 Total assets 437,246 461,716





Liabilities and equity



Current



Trade payables and accruals 25,857 34,229 Income taxes payable other — 15,304 Stock-based compensation liability 6,016 3,301 Lease liability 2,722 312 Total current liabilities 34,595 53,146 Non-current



Deferred tax liabilities 7,838 17,060 Lease liability 12,531 2,233 Stock-based compensation liability 5,216 3,200 Total non-current liabilities 25,585 22,493 Equity



Share capital 167,550 164,723 Share-based benefits reserve 28,789 27,287 Foreign currency translation reserve 60,962 63,574 Retained earnings 119,765 130,493 Total equity 377,066 386,077 Total liabilities and equity 437,246 461,716

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 72,894 68,271 155,037 142,084 Operating expenses







Rental services 27,264 25,209 54,058 51,248 Local administration 3,399 3,147 6,710 6,004 Depreciation and amortization 9,978 9,220 20,200 18,395

40,641 37,576 80,968 75,647









Gross profit 32,253 30,695 74,069 66,437 Other expenses







Research and development 7,661 6,617 15,405 12,976 Corporate services 3,895 3,840 7,548 7,645 Stock-based compensation expense 3,089 3,855 6,913 6,389 Other expense 4,894 5,844 5,052 8,377

19,539 20,156 34,918 35,387









Income before income taxes 12,714 10,539 39,151 31,050 Income tax provision 3,469 5,060 10,862 13,212 Net income 9,245 5,479 28,289 17,838 Income per share







Basic 0.11 0.06 0.33 0.21 Diluted 0.11 0.06 0.33 0.21

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Other Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 9,245 5,479 28,289 17,838 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:







Tax recovery (expense) on net investment in

foreign operations related to an inter-company

financing 9,690 (777) 10,481 (1,766) Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,567) 8,874 (13,093) 18,654 Other comprehensive gain (loss) 4,123 8,097 (2,612) 16,888 Total comprehensive income 13,368 13,576 25,677 34,726

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($)

($) ($) Cash from (used in) operating activities







Net income 9,245 5,479 28,289 17,838 Adjustment for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization 9,978 9,220 20,200 18,395 Stock-based compensation 3,089 3,855 6,913 6,389 Deferred income taxes (1,356) 3,361 1,419 10,664 Derecognition of lease receivable 4,289 — 4,289 — Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other (1,451) 5,921 (1,417) 8,508 Funds flow from operations 23,794 27,836 59,693 61,794 Movements in non-cash working capital items:







Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 13,353 2,150 4,099 (6,747) Decrease in prepaid expenses 742 794 1,021 1,275 (Decrease) increase in income taxes (2,302) 1,205 1,223 1,270 Increase (decrease) in trade payables, accruals

and stock-based compensation liability 834 387 (6,164) (978) Effects of exchange rate changes 1,661 76 1,588 310 Cash generated from operating activities 38,082 32,448 61,460 56,924 Income tax paid (144) (4,831) (15,080) (4,963) Net cash from operating activities 37,938 27,617 46,380 51,961 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 1,114 3,444 3,127 3,672 Payment of dividends (15,417) (14,491) (30,856) (28,971) Repurchase and cancellation of shares under

Normal Course Issuer Bid (9,097) — (11,119) — Repayment of lease liability (382) — (1,053) — Net cash used in financing activities (23,782) (11,047) (39,901) (25,299) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,335) (3,514) (14,084) (8,325) Development costs 119 (1,257) (449) (2,243) Proceeds on disposal of investment and property,

plant and equipment 508 76 618 96 Purchase of short-term investments — (65,840) — (65,840) Changes in non-cash working capital (1,683) 211 467 550 Net cash used in investing activities (5,391) (70,324) (13,448) (75,762) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (3,563) 2,254 (7,736) 6,313 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,202 (51,500) (14,705) (42,787) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 183,931 162,842 203,838 154,129 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 189,133 111,342 189,133 111,342

Operating Segments

The Company operates in three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East). The following table represents a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers along with the reportable segment for each category:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 3,642 29,242 6,385 39,269 Mud Management and Safety 2,296 17,038 1,808 21,142 Communications 1,060 3,101 421 4,582 Drilling Intelligence 1,179 3,128 281 4,588 Analytics and Other 1,038 1,122 1,153 3,313 Total Revenue 9,215 53,631 10,048 72,894 Rental services and local administration 4,873 20,250 5,540 30,663 Depreciation and amortization 3,824 5,062 1,092 9,978 Segment gross profit 518 28,319 3,416 32,253 Research and development





7,661 Corporate services





3,895 Stock-based compensation





3,089 Other expense





4,894 Income tax expense





3,469 Net Income





9,245 Capital expenditures 592 2,390 1,234 4,216 As at June 30, 2019







Property plant and equipment 41,013 67,824 15,039 123,876 Goodwill 1,259 7,468 2,600 11,327 Intangible assets 17,089 — — 17,089 Segment assets 106,984 276,687 53,575 437,246 Segment liabilities 28,337 25,623 6,220 60,180

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 4,180 26,973 4,267 35,420 Mud Management and Safety 2,962 14,643 1,699 19,304 Communications 1,506 4,200 405 6,111 Drilling Intelligence 1,117 2,909 348 4,374 Analytics and Other 900 1,553 609 3,062 Total Revenue 10,665 50,278 7,328 68,271 Rental services and local administration 6,136 17,455 4,765 28,356 Depreciation and amortization 4,223 4,100 897 9,220 Segment gross profit 306 28,723 1,666 30,695 Research and development





6,617 Corporate services





3,840 Stock-based compensation





3,855 Other expense





5,844 Income tax expense





5,060 Net income





5,479 Capital expenditures 1,087 3,537 147 4,771 As at







Property plant and equipment 40,312 68,432 14,903 123,647 Goodwill 1,259 7,342 2,600 11,201 Intangible assets 21,952 — — 21,952 Segment assets 110,409 272,311 41,703 424,423 Segment liabilities 45,763 14,713 4,742 65,218

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 11,734 58,418 12,370 82,522 Mud Management and Safety 6,979 34,255 3,582 44,816 Communications 3,352 6,330 857 10,539 Drilling Intelligence 3,669 6,280 612 10,561 Analytics and Other 1,994 2,813 1,792 6,599 Total Revenue 27,728 108,096 19,213 155,037 Rental services and local administration 10,582 39,340 10,846 60,768 Depreciation and amortization 8,379 9,836 1,985 20,200 Segment gross profit 8,767 58,920 6,382 74,069 Research and development





15,405 Corporate services





7,548 Stock-based compensation





6,913 Other expense





5,052 Income tax expense





10,862 Net Income





28,289 Capital expenditures 1,496 11,172 1,865 14,533 As at June 30, 2019







Property plant and equipment 41,013 67,824 15,039 123,876 Goodwill 1,259 7,468 2,600 11,327 Intangible assets 17,089 — — 17,089 Segment assets 106,984 276,687 53,575 437,246 Segment liabilities 28,337 25,623 6,220 60,180

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Canada United States International Total (CDN 000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue







Drilling Data 14,100 50,671 7,944 72,715 Mud Management and Safety 9,623 27,879 3,062 40,564 Communications 5,275 7,898 736 13,909 Drilling Intelligence 3,235 5,053 667 8,955 Analytics and Other 1,856 2,885 1,200 5,941 Total Revenue 34,089 94,386 13,609 142,084 Rental services and local administration 13,464 34,340 9,448 57,252 Depreciation and amortization 8,608 7,928 1,859 18,395 Segment gross profit 12,017 52,118 2,302 66,437 Research and development





12,976 Corporate services





7,645 Stock-based compensation





6,389 Other expense





8,377 Income tax expense





13,212 Net Income





17,838 Capital expenditures 3,050 6,800 718 10,568 As at







Property plant and equipment 40,312 68,432 14,903 123,647 Goodwill 1,259 7,342 2,600 11,201 Intangible assets 21,952 — — 21,952 Segment assets 110,409 272,311 41,703 424,423 Segment liabilities 45,763 14,713 4,742 65,218

Other Expense