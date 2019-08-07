Pasha Brands Receives Clearance from the Depository Trust Company

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha" or "Company") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD), today announced that the Company has secured eligibility by the Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC Markets.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC-eligible. Pasha's common shares are now fully DTC-eligible, and trade under the symbol "CRFTF" on the OTC Markets. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

"We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility," said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. "This status will make the process of trading our stock in the United States much easier. We expect that this will make our shares available to a larger percentage of the investment market, which should improve the liquidity of our shares and therefore benefit Pasha and our shareholders."

Established in 1973 under the incorporation laws of New York for trust companies, the DTC has grown to one of the largest securities depositories in the world holding securities valued at upwards of $54 trillion (2017).

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT"

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com

