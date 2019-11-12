Pasha Brands: Canada's First Micro-Cultivator Crops Expected Next Month

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD), Canada's largest craft cannabis brands organization, expects nation's first micro-cultivator harvest next month.

While the large-scale licensed producers continuing to experience pressure in the market, Pasha's approach looks to solve both industry and consumer issues by bringing small-scale growers into the legal marketplace. Pasha has signed supply agreements with over 100 micro-cultivator applicants, including the first five micro-cultivators licensed by Health Canada. North 40 in Saskatchewan, Hearst in Ontario, and Canandia in BC are all expected to harvest before the end of December.

"Craft" is a word often thrown around in this new industry, but it is one that Pasha embodies through meaningful relationships with some of the country's most recognized brands. But what makes cannabis "craft" has less to do with reputation and more to do with the care and attention to detail with which these plants are cultivated.

"To me, craft cannabis is about quality over quantity, and a more individualistic approach to cultivation," said Jamie Shaw, Chief Communications and Culture Officer at a Pasha Brands. "It's the whole reason our model exists, allowing the grower to stay autonomous and avoiding large plant-to-grower ratios. This allows them to function independently and ensures a move away from big-box, cookie-cutter production," she added.

The Founder of North 40 Cannabis, Gord Nichol, explains the mindset this way, "Having Pasha's support has allowed me to focus on the plant and give it the attention required to bring out the very best in it. The market is ready for hand-crafted cannabis products and Pasha's experience is a vital resource in helping us deliver the goods."

Pasha remains committed to bringing small farmers to market and expects the first legal micro-cultivated dried cannabis to hit store shelves by early 2020.

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and its subsidiary, BC Craft, are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the ongoing development of Pasha and its business operations, as well as the anticipated harvesting of micro-cultivator crops. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pasha disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Emerald Asuncion

communications@pashabrands.com

+1(236)521-5135

Jamie Shaw

Chief Communications and Culture Officer

+1(236)521-5136 (x427)

SOURCE Pasha Brands Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.pashabrands.com/

