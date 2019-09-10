Pasha Brands Announces Acquisition of Pre-Roll Brand Roll Model

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD), Canada's largest craft cannabis brands organization, announces the acquisition of the brand Roll Model. The brand previously formed the basis for a leading pre-legalization manufacturer and purveyor of premium cannabis pre-rolls based in Vancouver, BC. Through its licensed subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd. ("Medcann"), Pasha expects to be able to have Roll Model pre-rolls on the shelves of preferred licensed retailers by the end of Q4.

"We are thrilled to have Roll Model join our family of legacy brands," said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. "Its established reputation for quality and the craft market made this acquisition a must for Pasha, and I'm sure Canadian cannabis consumers will appreciate the craftsmanship behind the brand as much as we do."

Under its previous owners, the Roll Model brand developed a following and reputation for providing an elevated smoking experience to cannabis consumers by using only the highest quality, lab-tested BC bud, in a well-crafted and convenient pre-rolled format. While pre-rolls are often thought to consist of poor quality "shake" or "trim", products marked under the Roll Model name have always been produced with premium craft cannabis grown in British Columbia. Pasha expects that its subsidiary Medcann will soon be in a position to manufacture pre-rolled joints using cannabis grown by micro cultivators which have joined Pasha's network of craft producers.

"Joining the Pasha family means the Roll Model name will continue its mission of providing a premium cannabis experience and reducing stigma for cannabis in the legal market," said creator John Lee in reaction to the news. "We couldn't have found a better home for the brand. Pasha is mission-driven to honour and bring prohibition-era people and products to market, and it's a privilege to be working with such a group."

Pasha has acquired all of Roll Model's trademarks, names, and intellectual property, and will re-launch the brand in the Canadian regulated market in the coming months. Already, Roll Model products have been included in several product offering packages presented to provincial wholesalers, including Ontario and British Columbia.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com .

For further information: Media & Investor Relations Contact: Emerald Asuncion, communications@pashabrands.com, (236) 521-5135