Pasha Brands Announces Acquisition of Leading Topicals Brand Earth Dragon Organics

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD), Canada's largest craft cannabis brands organization, has announced the acquisition of a national brand known as Earth Dragon Organics – a leading pre-legalization manufacturer and purveyor of small batch cannabis-infused topicals, based in British Columbia.

Since its inception in 2012, Earth Dragon Organics has typified the variety of smaller, female-led and patient-focused businesses that flourished during cannabis prohibition. Earth Dragon Organics supplied THC- and CBD-infused topical products to those seeking relief from muscle pain, arthritis, nerve pain, migraines, and multiple sclerosis, among other conditions, combining cannabis with local, organic ingredients including arnica and essential oils to harness the qualities of THC and CBD.

"Becoming part of the Pasha Brands family is a huge milestone for Earth Dragon Organics in that it will allow us to scale up and make these handmade, craft products more available to the entire country," said Tessa Serra, founder of Earth Dragon Organics and Pasha's newly hired product manager. "This partnership is a great match and I'm looking forward to the evolution that is about to take place."

The line of handmade products including balms, creams, body butters, sunscreen, bath salts and more are not currently available as all sales have ceased to prepare their entrance to the regulated framework with product manufacturing located at Pasha's licenced processing facility on Vancouver Island. Pasha has acquired all of the brand's trademarks, names and intellectual property and will re-launch the brand in the Canadian regulated market after the appropriate regulations is passed on October 17, 2019. According to the federal Canadian Cannabis Survey 2018, in the last year alone, the number of Canadians using topicals for pain relief has doubled (from seven to 14 percent).

"This is exactly the kind of business legalization has been leaving behind, and Pasha is honoured to help bring Tessa's passion for creating sustainably made, handcrafted cannabis-infused topicals into the legal market," said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. "We're lucky to have her skillset as a product developer and manufacturer on the Pasha team, and glad we will be able to make her cherished products available again soon."

Following the passing of regulations that will enable licensed producers to make and sell edibles, extracts, and topicals, Pasha will seek provincial and territorial distribution for the brand. The company has already submitted an Earth Dragon Organics product line in an application to the Ontario Cannabis Store.

About Earth Dragon Organics

Inspired by the cannabis conscious community of Salt Spring Island BC, Earth Dragon Organics is a craft cannabis topical brand embodying the natural beauty of the West Coast. Highlighting the profound benefits of cannabis and the alchemy of traditional herbal remedies, Earth Dragon Organics' innovative skincare line offers nourishing treatments for all skin types and conditions.

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

