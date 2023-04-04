PARVIS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD MEMBER JEFF MCCANN

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced the addition of an independent member, Jeff McCann, Founder and CEO of APOLLO Insurance, to its Board of Directors. McCann will fill the seat of outgoing board member Conan Graham.

As Founder and CEO at APOLLO Insurance, McCann has led the business to become Canada's leading online insurance provider and one of the country's fastest-growing financial technology companies. APOLLO's success stems from its proprietary platform that connects insurance agents and customers, speeding up the insurance purchase process. A seasoned entrepreneur, McCann has paved the way for a new, customer-focused digital insurance experience, bringing first hand experience in the financial technology sector to Parvis.

"We are delighted to add Jeff to our Board," stated David Michaud, Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "Jeff has deep experience in the fintech and insurtech space, and an incredible track record launching innovation in a category needing modernization. We admire his revolutionary mindset, people-first approach and how he's brought APOLLO to scale, a fantastic asset for our management team as Parvis pursues a similar vision."

This appointment comes on the heels of other strategic hires (Scott Spence as Head of Growth and Zoe Seguev as Director of Operations and Compliance) putting Parvis in an excellent position to execute against its growth strategy. The business is laser focused on identifying accredited and eligible investors who wish to invest in high-quality real estate development projects through a frictionless digital platform while attracting the country's leading developers to capitalize projects with Parvis.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. . Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: final acceptance of the Exchange of the Qualifying Transaction and the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin; commencement of trading of the Common Shares; and the Company's business plans and role in the real estate industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate and technology industries in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Parvis Invest Inc.

For further information: Johanna Gonzalez, Investor Relations. Email: [email protected]; For media inquiries please contact: Michael O'Shaughnessy, Fintona Strategy. Email: [email protected]