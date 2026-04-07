PartnerOne Announces Chief Executive Officer to Lead Mortgage Cadence

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing software groups in the world, has appointed Michael Detwiler as the new Chief Executive Officer for Mortgage Cadence.

PartnerOne recently acquired Mortgage Cadence, a leading provider of cloud-based digital lending solutions.

MortgageCadence (PRNewsfoto/PartnerOne)

Mike is the original CEO and co-founder of Mortgage Cadence, building it into a leader in the mortgage industry. He is a very well-respected leader and a visionary executive with over 30 years of experience in mortgage lending software. After having grown Mortgage Cadence from its first steps in [2002] to 2015, Mike is back to lead it into the next decades of growth and innovation. He brings a strong record of scaling organizations, driving investments, and aligning people and technology to deliver a culture of customer centric success.

"I couldn't be more enthusiastic about leading Mortgage Cadence as part of PartnerOne," said Detwiler. "Our customers can plan on continued innovation in the age of AI and more importantly their being central to everything we do every day."

"We are delighted to welcome Mike as our Mortgage Cadence CEO," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice President at PartnerOne. "He brings a proven record of high performance and exemplary customer service that aligns seamlessly with PartnerOne's fast-paced culture and long-term investment strategy. Mike is committed to building upon the company's strong foundation, empowering teams, and driving sustainable growth as we continue to accelerate our momentum within the PartnerOne portfolio."

About PartnerOne

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 2000 enterprises and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world. With an "Acquire. Invest. Grow." philosophy, PartnerOne provides a "forever-home" for acquired businesses and helps them thrive with shared resources and sustained investment. For more information, visit www.partnerone.com

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry's most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable, offering an open architecture designed to meet the needs of today's lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver excellent borrower, sales, and operational user experience. For more information, visit www.mortgagecadence.com.

SOURCE PartnerOne

For media inquiries, please contact: Suzanne Fortman, Vice President of Marketing, PartnerOne, [email protected]; Alison Flaig, Head of Marketing, Mortgage Cadence, [email protected]