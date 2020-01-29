Partner One Capital Acquires SL Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Partner One Capital announced that it has completed the acquisition of SL Corporation, a leading provider of real-time middleware monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies.

SL Corporation was founded in 1983 to develop and market graphics software for use in high-end Process Control, Network Management, and Command and Control Systems, including NASA's Shuttle Launch Control and Space Station Systems. The SL Graphical Modeling System (SL-GMS) became an industry standard and remains a top choice for building real-time control systems.

SL's current flagship product, RTView, which monitors business applications in real-time, has become the leading solution to prevent outages and reduce downtime and is considered best-in-breed for platforms such as TIBCO, Solace, Kafka and IBM.

Tom Lubinski, founder of SL Corporation comments: "I'm delighted to announce the acquisition of SL by Partner One Capital, which indicates exciting times ahead for our customers and partners. Partner One's investment demonstrates complete confidence in SL's outstanding track record, market-leading products, and impeccable customer service. The financial strength, resources and expertise of Partner One Capital will solidify and expand SL's position as a market leader."

"SL is a winning company with winning products." said Jonathan Dionne, Partner One's CFO. "We intend to provide SL with the resources to continue its history of innovation, providing the largest organizations in the world with unmatched ROI."

SL Corporation, with its offices in the US and in Japan, will continue to operate independently within Partner One Capital's rapidly growing portfolio of enterprise software companies. SL customers can be assured of the same outstanding customer experience that SL has become known for over the past 36 years.

About Partner One Capital – Partner One Capital is a private investment firm which owns some of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in the world. In business for over 24 years, Partner One Capital focuses on the acquisition of enterprise software solutions that cater to the needs of major corporations and governments. Over 1,000 of the world's largest organizations rely on Partner One software for their most critical operations and to safeguard their most valuable data.

Visit Partner One Capital's website: https://www.partneronecapital.com/

About SL Corporation - SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company with a 36 year track record of developing real-time middleware monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for global and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. SL's unique and powerful dashboard capabilities make it a best-in-breed solution for all middleware monitoring requirements including TIBCO, Solace, Kafka, and IBM.

Visit SL Corporation's website: www.sl.com

