ParkMobile Expands Presence in Canada Through a New Partnership with EasyPark Vancouver

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. New stickers and signage will be posted around the EasyPark locations in Vancouver to provide information to drivers on how to pay for parking. To use the ParkMobile app, a user finds the parking location by using the ParkMobile Map or enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

ParkMobile has a large base of users in Canada with availability in Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Victoria, and Winnipeg. Additionally, ParkMobile has a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest with locations in Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, Eugene, Bend, and more.

"EasyPark Vancouver is excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide our lots with an additional contactless parking payment option," says James Slessor, COO. "We know a lot of people in Vancouver already have the ParkMobile app on their phone, which will make paying for parking easier at over 100 EasyPark locations in the city."

"ParkMobile is proud to partner with EasyPark Vancouver to expand contactless parking payments at over 16,000 spaces in the city," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We continue to see strong growth of our user base in Canada, as we provide more drivers with an easy and safe way to pay for parking without having to touch the pay station."

About EasyPark

Founded in 1947, EasyPark's mission is straightforward: "make parking easy." Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, its mandate is to provide safe, convenient and affordable parking, with operations that include 135 parking facilities in 60 client accounts in B.C., which are part of the EasyPark brand. For more information about EasyPark, please visit easypark.ca.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO

[email protected]

Easy Park Vancouver Contact: James Slessor, COO

[email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io

