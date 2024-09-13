Parkland Corporation Clarifies Details Regarding Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland") (TSX: PKI) announces that a dividend of $0.35 per share will be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2024. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is September 20, 2024.

Please note, the ex-dividend date has been corrected from a previous news release.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include renewable fuels sourcing, manufacturing and blending, carbon and renewables trading, solar power, and ultra-fast EV charging. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers, cultivating their loyalty through proprietary brands, differentiated offers, our extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and our compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

For Further Information: Investor Inquiries, 1-855-355-1051, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, 1-855-301-5427, [email protected]