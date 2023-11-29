Parkland Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", "our", or the "Company") (TSX:PKI) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 14,056,984 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 10% of the public float (as defined by the TSX) as of November 20, 2023. On November 20, 2023, Parkland had 176,113,112 Shares issued and outstanding. The NCIB will commence on December 1, 2023 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) November 30, 2024, (ii) the Company purchasing the maximum of 14,056,984 Shares, and (iii) the Company terminating the NCIB.

The NCIB is intended to augment Parkland's ongoing return of capital to shareholders through dividends. Parkland believes that the market price of the Shares may not, from time to time, accurately reflect their underlying value. Accordingly, purchasing the Shares for cancellation under the NCIB may represent an attractive investment opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems in Canada at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase. In accordance with the rules of the TSX, any daily repurchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception as defined by the TSX) under the NCIB will be limited to a maximum of 103,818 Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 415,273 for the six months ended October 31, 2023.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the "ASPP") with its designated broker to allow for the purchase of Shares during certain pre-determined blackout periods during which the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares. Purchases under the ASPP will be determined by the designated broker in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Parkland in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will become effective December 1, 2023, concurrently with the commencement of the NCIB. Outside of blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

The NCIB continues the Company's existing NCIB (the "Existing NCIB"). Pursuant to the Existing NCIB, the Company has approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 13,992,412 Shares from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. Under the Existing NCIB, the Company has purchased 1,040,363 Shares on the open market at a weighted average purchase price of $34.9697 per Share.

There can be no assurance as to the precise number of Shares that will be purchased under the NCIB, if any. Parkland may discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the NCIB and the ASPP, potential purchases of Shares under the NCIB and the ASPP, the anticipated benefits of the NCIB, including enhancing shareholder value and returning additional capital to shareholders, and Parkland's business strategies and objectives.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the failure to obtain final approval of the NCIB and the ASPP from the TSX, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the NCIB, failure to execute purchases under the NCIB, including under the ASPP, general economic, market and business conditions; Parkland's ability to execute its business strategies, including without limitation, Parkland's ability to make acquisitions prudently and integrate such acquisitions successfully, to implement organic growth initiatives and to finance such acquisitions and initiatives on reasonable terms; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators, including but not limited to, increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2023, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q3 2023 MD&A dated November 1, 2023 and the Q4 2022 MD&A dated March 2, 2023, each filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 25 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our vast retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provides businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast EV charging.

Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, and is driven by scale, our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.

Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience and renewable energy businesses and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Valerie Roberts, Director, Investor Relations, 403-956-9282, [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Simon Scott, Director, Corporate Communications, 403-956-9272, [email protected]