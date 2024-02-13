Parkland Announces Date of 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results after markets close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/VAjLrA2Y10R

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the question-and-answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 97733547). International participants may call 1-800-389-0704 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 97733547).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedarplus.ca after the results are released.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our vast retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast EV charging. Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth and our supply advantage, and is driven by scale, our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.

Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Valerie Roberts, Director, Investor Relations, 403-956-9282, [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Simon Scott, Director, Corporate Communications, 403-956-9272, [email protected]