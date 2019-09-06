Parkit Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: PKT; OTCQX: PKTEF) has granted 50,000 incentive stock options to each of Steven Strauss and Avi Minkowitz, officers of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.27 per share for a period of 5 years, vesting over the first 12 months in 4 equal quarterly instalments. This grant of options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across the United States and Canada. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

