Parkbench and Royal LePage Atlantic Announce Partnership to Help the Neighbourhoods in Atlantic Canada Get Stronger

Parkbench and Royal LePage Atlantic create an alliance to provide a platform to help small businesses get more customers.

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Grant Findlay-Shirras, co-founder of Parkbench.com, a leading online platform that helps local professionals connect with their community, has partnered with Matthew Honsberger, Broker/Owner of Royal LePage Atlantic , a leading real estate brokerage in Atlantic Canada.

In a time when #shoplocal rolls off peoples' tongues, Parkbench has pioneered a new and innovative way for community residents and small business owners to connect and support each other.

"Locals must support each other and I created Parkbench to be the one-stop shop for people to do this and stay up to date with what's going on around them," Findlay-Shirras explains.

"This is the ideal marriage between our two companies," Matthew states. "As our agents are the CEOs and janitors of their own businesses and everything in between they are juggling many different tasks and time is precious. Thankfully, Parkbench has created a system that is easy to follow and effective at the same time. My agents can now meet new people and create long lasting relationships while giving back to their communities."

"Connection is a massive driver for being recognized in this industry," Hillary Hasty, Manager of Marketing & Design at Royal LePage Atlantic explains. "The Parkbench system is a different tool that our agents can utilize to help them gain access to people they otherwise might not be able to reach. Our agents want to provide value beyond the transaction and solidify their presence in their community. We believe that our alliance with Parkbench will give our agents the boost they need to differentiate themselves from the competition."

Because of the sponsorship by Matthew and his team, the local residents and small business owners of each community get to have all the resources that Parkbench's platform provides, for free!

As Grant and his Parkbench team expand across North America, more communities are being added daily, due in part, by the generosity of people like Matthew.

"Our goal is to have a Parkbench site in every community across Canada and the U.S.A. and getting our platform in the hands of locals is now even more important with so many people working from home and so many businesses struggling with all the constraints of this pandemic," Grant explains.

As for Grant and Parkbench, "We are excited to partner with Matthew and his team to help provide a local news source for the people who live in Atlantic Canada and the free marketing platform for local businesses. We encourage everyone to check out their local Parkbench website and learn about the people behind the businesses, the events happening down the street, the deals being offered, and much more. Together we can improve the economy and our quality of life."

