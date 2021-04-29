Parkbench and EXP Realty Ottawa Announce Partnership; Redefining the Role of Real Estate Agents in Their Community

This Partnership Gives both Homeowners and Businesses, in Ottawa , a One-Stop-Shop to Stay Up To Date with Local News and Shop Local

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Grant Findlay-Shirras, co-founder of Parkbench.com , a leading online platform that helps local professionals connect with their community, has partnered with Ali Abbas of EXP Realty Ottawa , a leading real estate brokerage in Ottawa, Ontario.

"Locals must support each other," Findlay-Shirras explains. "I created Parkbench to be the one-stop shop for community information and connection because if homeowners support their local businesses, the economy will get stronger."

Parkbench.com is a resource for people wanting to learn about the people behind the local businesses, the events happening down the street, the deals and specials being offered and much more.

"I am always in search of new ideas and unique solutions to help my agents succeed," explains Abbas. "I want to create a full service brokerage to help homeowners and the communities they live in. By partnering with Parkbench, my team and I can keep homeowners up to date with what's going on around them and help small businesses succeed. It's a win-win," Ali describes.

Because of the sponsorship by Ali and his EXP Realty Ottawa team, the local residents and small business owners in Ottawa get to have all the resources that Parkbench's platform provides, for free!

As Grant and his Parkbench team expand across North America, more communities are being added daily, due in part, by the generosity of people like Ali.

"Our goal is to have a Parkbench site in every community across Canada and getting our platform in the hands of locals is now even more important with so many people working from home and so many businesses struggling with all the constraints of this pandemic," Grant explains.

As for Grant & Parkbench, "We are excited to partner with Ali and his team to help provide a local resource for the people who live in Ottawa and a free marketing platform for local businesses and we encourage everyone to check out their local Parkbench website."

"Working with Grant and his team allows my associates to level up their business and differentiate themselves in the marketplace, Ali adds. "The Parkbench system encapsulates everything- it is the 'heartbeat' of the community."

SOURCE Parkbench Inc.

For further information: Grant Findlay-Shirras, [email protected]

Related Links

www.parkbench.com

