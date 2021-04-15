Parkbench and Dragos Ruxandu from EXP Quebec Announce Partnership; Creating a Disruption in the Canadian Real Estate Industry.

Parkbench and Dragos Ruxandu from EXP Realty Announce Partnership to help the small businesses and neighbourhoods in Montreal and Montreal's South Shore get stronger, post-covid

MONTREAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Grant Findlay-Shirras, co-founder of Parkbench.com, a leading online website that helps local professionals connect with their community, has partnered with Dragos Ruxandu of EXP Realty, a leading real estate brokerage in Montreal, Quebec.

In a time when #shoplocal roles off peoples' tongues, Parkbench has pioneered a new and innovative way for community residents and small business owners to 'meet' in a safe, online environment.

"Locals must support each other," Findlay-Shirras explains. "I created Parkbench to be the one-stop shop for community information and connection."

When Dragos Ruxandu heard what Parkbench was doing, "I had to jump on board." As the pandemic threw so many business owners into a tail-spin, Dragos felt compelled to help.

"Business owners are the backbone of every local economy and we want to support them and now (with Parkbench) we have a vehicle to do this," explains Dragos.

Because of the sponsorship by Dragos' EXP Quebec Team, the local residents and small business owners of each community get to have all the resources that Parkbench's platform provides, for free!

As Grant and his Parkbench team expand across North America, more communities are being added daily, due in part, by the generosity of people like Dragos.

"Our goal is to have a Parkbench site in every community across Canada and the US and getting our platform in the hands of locals is now even more important with so many people working from home and so many businesses struggling with all the constraints of this pandemic," Grant explains.

Parkbench.com is a resource for people wanting to learn about the people behind the local businesses, the events happening down the street, the deals & specials being offered and much more.

There isn't a website on the internet that has more information about neighbourhoods than Parkbench and local news is so important in this new world.

As for Grant and Parkbench, "We are excited to partner with Dragos and his team to help provide a local news source for the people who live in Quebec and the free marketing platform for local businesses. Together we can help improve the economy and quality of life in Quebec."

For further information: Grant Findlay-Shirras @ [email protected] or visit www. parkbench.com; Dragos Ruxandu @ [email protected] or visit www.dragosruxandu.com

