Park Lawn Q3 2019 Financial Results Released on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:30 am (EST)

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its Q3 financial results for 2019 on Tuesday November 12, 2019. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 am (EST) on Wednesday November 13, 2019 to discuss its Q3 2019 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019





Time: 9:30am EST





Dial-in Number: Local (647) 427-7450 | Toll Free (888) 231-8191 | Conference ID: 1283838

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in five Canadian provinces and fourteen US States.

For further information: Suzanne Cowan, VP, Business Development & Corporate Affairs, (416) 231-1462 ext. 234, scowan@parklawncorp.com

