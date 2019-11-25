Park Lawn Corporation Announces Upsize to Credit Facility

CIBC joins PLC's banking syndicate

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) ("PLC") is pleased to announce an increase to its syndicated bank financing arrangement as well as the addition of CIBC to the syndicate led by National Bank of Canada and including Bank of Montreal, Bank of America and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The financing arrangement increases PLC's borrowing capacity from $175 million to $250 million. The additional credit will provide PLC with further flexibility as it continues to pursue its growth strategy. In particular, the revolving credit facility is expected to support PLC's ability to capitalize on organic projects and acquisition opportunities as they arise, while maintaining a prudent approach to leverage.

Highlights of the credit facilities include:

$250 million committed credit facility

committed credit facility $50 million accordion facility

accordion facility Maturity date has been extended to Jan 18, 2025

"We are pleased to welcome CIBC to our lending syndicate, this is a natural extension of the relationship we have been cultivating with the bank over the past several years. We also look forward to continuing to grow our relationships with National Bank, BMO, Bank of America and TD. I am confident that this transaction will enhance our success as we continue to grow our business in both Canada and the United States," said Andrew Clark, Chairman and CEO of PLC.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC has a North American wide platform with operations in five Canadian provinces and fourteen US states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on PLC's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding PLC's increased financial flexibility, the continued pursuit of its growth strategy, its ability to capitalize on organic projects and acquisition opportunities, and continued success in executing its growth plan. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation that PLC's business will continue to perform in a manner consistent with past practice, and that the credit facilities will have a positive impact on PLC's financial position. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in PLC's annual information form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Park Lawn Corporation

For further information: Andrew Clark, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 231-1462; Joseph Leeder, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 231-1462; Suzanne Cowan, VP, Business Development & Corporate Affairs, (416) 231-1462, scowan@parklawncorp.com

