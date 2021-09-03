Park Lawn Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Common Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$148.5 Million, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced public offering of common shares (the "Common Shares") with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank and National Bank Financial Inc., and including CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Stifel GMP and Paradigm Capital Inc., on a "bought deal" basis. A total of 4,081,000 Common Shares were issued at a price of C$36.40 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of approximately C$148.5 million (the "Offering"), which includes proceeds from the full exercise of an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 371,000 Common Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay down the Company's revolving credit facility to free up capacity to fund potential future acquisitions and organic growth opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares were offered pursuant to a short-form prospectus filed in each of the provinces of Canada, which describes the terms of the Offering. Copies of the final short form prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under PLC's issuer profile.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and fifteen U.S. states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on PLC's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed use of net proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future growth strategy. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the environment in which PLC will operate in the future, the anticipated adjustments to operations in the COVID-19 pandemic, expected revenues, expansion plans and PLC's ability to achieve its goals. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final short form prospectus and in the Company's annual information form available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under PLC's issuer profile. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Park Lawn Corporation

For further information: Daniel Millett, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 231-1462, ext. 221

