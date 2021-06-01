Park Lawn Corporation Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("Park Lawn" or the "Company") announced the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 18,832,526 of Park Lawn's common shares ("Shares") (representing approximately 63.48% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the record date for the meeting) were represented at the meeting. The vote was conducted by online ballot.

Each of Park Lawn's eight directors were elected at the meeting, by a resolution passed by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Marilyn Brophy 18,706,863 99.767% 43,682 0.233% Jay D. Dodds 18,716,951 99.821% 33,594 0.179% Amy Freedman 18,483,731 98.577% 266,814 1.423% J. Bradley Green 18,738,640 99.937% 11,905 0.063% Deborah Robinson 18,560,662 98.987% 189,883 1.013% Steven Scott 12,833,138 68.441% 5,917,407 31.559% Paul G. Smith 18,630,600 99.360% 119,945 0.640% John Ward 18,562,900 98.999% 187,645 1.001%

Park Lawn's Chief Executive Officer, Brad Green, stated, "Park Lawn is pleased to have received the majority support of its shareholders for the election of all of management's director nominees. We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth strategy and providing maximum shareholder value."

The results of the vote to re-appoint MNP LLP and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration are as follows:

Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld 18,741,998 99.529% 88,713 0.471%

About Park Lawn Corporation

Park Lawn provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). Park Lawn and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. Park Lawn operates in five Canadian provinces and fifteen U.S. states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of Park Lawn and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on Park Lawn's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, the Park Lawn's growth strategy and meeting expectations of shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Park Lawn's Annual Information Form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Park Lawn assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

