Park Lawn Company Limited Announces Intention to Seek Private Company Designation

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Company Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PRL) announced today that it is the Company's intention to delist from the Canadian Securities Exchange and apply to be exempt from reporting issuer requirements.

The Company intends to take the necessary steps to delist from the Canadian Securities Exchange and be exempt from reporting issuer requirements. The Company will subsequently undertake the steps required to be designated a private company for tax purposes. A special shareholders meeting will be scheduled. A vote will be held and a two thirds majority of the shareholders who vote will be required before proceeding with the delisting process.

About Park Lawn

In addition to its continued involvement in the development of the 57 Linelle Street site, Park Lawn Company Limited holds 37,092 shares of Park Lawn Corporation.

