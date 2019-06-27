Park Lawn Acquires Integrity Funeral Care

Acquisition Expands Footprint in the Houston Market

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("PLC") is pleased to announce that, effective June 25, 2019, it completed the purchase of the assets of Integrity Funeral Care, a funeral business located in Houston, Texas.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Texas by adding a funeral home to complement our existing cemetery operations in the Houston market. This location will tuck-in to our Houston portfolio and is in line with PLC's growth strategy," stated Andrew Clark, Chairman and CEO of PLC.

Highlights of the transaction include:

The purchase of Integrity Funeral Care, formerly owned and operated by David Peña, was funded with proceeds from PLC's existing credit facility;

The purchase price multiple is within PLC's publicly-stated targeted EBITDA multiple range for transactions of this nature; and

The purchase of Integrity Funeral Care adds a funeral business to complement PLC's existing cemetery operations in the Houston market.

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC has a North American wide platform with operations in five Canadian provinces and thirteen U.S. states.

