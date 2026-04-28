Paris Baguette Kicks Off Celebration Season for Moms, Dads and Grads

The neighbourhood bakery-café toasts to life's sweetest moments with a lineup of handcrafted cakes and curated catering offerings available nationwide.

MOONACHIE, N.J., April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery-café, is making celebration season sweeter with a lineup of cakes and macarons, handcrafted to celebrate loved ones for Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduation gatherings. Available for a limited time at cafés nationwide, these seasonal collections blend fresh flavours and signature craftsmanship to commemorate life's unforgettable milestones.

Made with Love for Mom (CNW Group/Paris Baguette) Dad-Approved Desserts (CNW Group/Paris Baguette) Diploma Delivered, Sweet Slice of Success (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"At Paris Baguette, we believe every meaningful moment deserves to be celebrated with something sweet," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "From recognizing moms and dads to cheering on graduates, our seasonal cakes and treats are thoughtfully crafted to help guests create and enjoy memories with the people they love most."

Made with Love for Mom

Available through Mother's Day on May 10, guests can treat mom to an elegant lineup of cakes and macarons:

Lemon Citrus Fresh Roll Cake : French genoise cake freshly rolled with lemon curd and pastry cream, finished with lemon soft cream

: French genoise cake freshly rolled with lemon curd and pastry cream, finished with lemon soft cream Triple Chocolate Strawberry Fraisier : Rich chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse soft cream and fresh strawberries, finished in chocolate ganache

: Rich chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse soft cream and fresh strawberries, finished in chocolate ganache I Love Mom Strawberry Soft Cream Cake : Three layers of heart-shaped vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries topped with chocolate covered strawberries

: Three layers of heart-shaped vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries topped with chocolate covered strawberries Raspberry & Cream Macaron : Raspberry macaron filled with pastry cream and fresh raspberries

: Raspberry macaron filled with pastry cream and fresh raspberries Chocolate Raspberry Macaron: Chocolate macaron filled with chocolate pastry cream and fresh raspberries

Dad-Approved Desserts

Full of flavour and character, this curated selection of cakes adds a sweet touch to Father's Day gatherings and is available from June 3 through June 21, with creations like:

Lemon Blueberry Chiffon Cake : Blueberry chiffon cake filled with blueberry soft cream and iced with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, decorated with fresh blueberries and topped with a "Happy Father's Day" chocolate

: Blueberry chiffon cake filled with blueberry soft cream and iced with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, decorated with fresh blueberries and topped with a "Happy Father's Day" chocolate S'mores Cake: Three layers of decadent chocolate cake filled with marshmallow, chocolate mousse soft cream and graham cookie pieces; topped with chocolate sauce, roasted marshmallows and a "Best Dad Ever" chocolate

Three layers of decadent chocolate cake filled with marshmallow, chocolate mousse soft cream and graham cookie pieces; topped with chocolate sauce, roasted marshmallows and a "Best Dad Ever" chocolate Summer Berry Trifle Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream, fresh strawberries, and blueberries, topped with more berries and a "#1 Dad" chocolate

Diploma Delivered, Sweet Slice of Success

After years of hard work, late nights and countless study sessions, this year's graduating class deserves a cake worthy of their accomplishments. Paris Baguette's Graduation Cake features six layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with smooth chocolate mousse soft cream and decadent chocolate curls, perfectly topped with a graduation cap and diploma. From April 29 through June 28, guests can gather, indulge and celebrate this sweet milestone.

Catering for Spring Gatherings

Paris Baguette catering brings an elevated yet effortless approach to Mother's Day brunch or graduation celebrations with an array of flaky pastries, savoury sandwiches and indulgent treats alongside our handcrafted cakes. Ordering is available through Paris Baguette's online catering platform at catering.parisbaguette.ca, where guests can browse the menu, place their order and schedule delivery.

More to Celebrate with PB Rewards

Whether PB Rewards members are celebrating the end of school or gathering with loved ones to spoil someone special, guests can enjoy exclusive rewards and limited time offers like:

4/27 – 5/22: Sweet Treat Happy Hour: Enjoy a $2 pastry* with any purchase from 3-6pm, Monday-Friday

4/29 - 5/10: Earn 2x points on all Mother's Day cake or macaron purchases

5/3: National Lemonade Day: Free medium Fresh Mint Lemonade (any variety) with purchase

5/11 - 5/31: Korean BBQ Challenge: Purchase any 3 Korean BBQ products for 50 bonus points

5/27 – 6/16: Summer Kickoff Offers*: $3 medium cold brew, latte, or frappe Free pastry with any beverage purchase $5 off $30 or more $5 medium iced or hot coffee and pastry combo



Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards.

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Purchase required. Limit 1 discount pastry per day per PB Rewards member. Exclusions apply.

**Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

SOURCE Paris Baguette

Marcella Wong, ChangeMakers, [email protected]