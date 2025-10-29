Parents-Turned-Philanthropists Expand Lifeline for Families with Autism

Donation from Elpida Autism Foundation Strengthens Geneva Centre for Autism's Financial Relief Program

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Geneva Centre for Autism is proud to announce an expansion of its landmark Financial Relief Program with a $50,000 donation from the Elpida Autism Foundation. Elpida Autism Foundation exists to give back to organizations like Geneva Centre that offer meaningful and life-changing support.

"The Elpida Autism Foundation is our way of helping families," said Themy Koutrakos, the President of the Elpida Autism Foundation. "When our son was first diagnosed, we experienced firsthand the stress of getting quality care. Families shouldn't have to choose between paying their bills and paying for therapy."

This donation, combined with support from Geneva Centre for Autism, will boost the reach of the program by 20%--ensuring more families get access to urgently needed services.

A Program Built from Strong Leadership

The Financial Relief Program was created in 2024 under the leadership of Geneva Centre CEO Abe Evreniadis, who spearheaded its development in response to the mounting financial pressures faced by families. This program provides $1,000,000 in subsidies over 5 years to specific families at Geneva Centre so children can access life-changing early intervention services during their most critical developmental years.

Abe Evreniadis, a former capital markets professional and investor, moved to Geneva Centre CEO from its volunteer Board Chair to bring both financial and personal experience as the parent of an autistic child. Under his leadership, Geneva Centre has strengthened its financial footing, allowing the organization to launch and sustain innovative programs like the Financial Relief Program.

"Parents today are under enormous pressure," said Evreniadis. "With rising costs of living, reduced government support, and years-long waitlists for funding, the stress is constant. This program is our way of giving families some breathing room and ensuring kids don't miss out on critical early developmental care."

Families of autistic children in Canada face steep challenges:

Waitlists for government autism funding can be as long as five years--leaving children without vital early supports.

The lifetime cost of supporting an autistic individual is estimated to be $5.5 million higher than for non-autistic individuals.

Families often pay out of pocket for therapy, home modifications, and transportation, which comes at the expense of other necessities.

Inflation, housing costs, and government and school cutbacks have only made the pressures worse.

Geneva Centre's Financial Relief Program is more than a subsidy--it's a lifeline for families in financial crisis. With this announcement, Geneva Centre is calling on others in the community to step forward and help transform lives.

Applications for the next round of the Financial Relief Program open in November 2025.

Geneva Centre for Autism is a leading Canadian provider of autism services and training. Based in Toronto, its mission is to enable children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum to live, learn, and engage in the community. For over five decades, it has supported individuals and families affected by autism with compassion, innovation, and evidence-based care.

