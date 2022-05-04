Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
May 04, 2022, 20:10 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
James Riddell
|
110,779,062
|
99.84%
|
174,571
|
0.16%
|
James Bell
|
98,637,438
|
88.90%
|
12,316,195
|
11.10%
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
99,317,473
|
89.51%
|
11,636,160
|
10.49%
|
Dirk Jungé
|
96,314,126
|
86.81%
|
14,639,507
|
13.19%
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
99,547,765
|
89.72%
|
11,405,868
|
10.28%
|
Robert MacDonald
|
96,836,181
|
87.28%
|
14,117,452
|
12.72%
|
Keith MacLeod
|
99,362,660
|
89.55%
|
11,590,973
|
10.45%
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
99,985,982
|
90.12%
|
10,967,651
|
9.88%
In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.
For further information: Paramount Resources Ltd., J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo (Rod) Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600
