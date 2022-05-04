Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

110,779,062

99.84%

174,571

0.16%

James Bell

98,637,438

88.90%

12,316,195

11.10%

Wilfred Gobert

99,317,473

89.51%

11,636,160

10.49%

Dirk Jungé

96,314,126

86.81%

14,639,507

13.19%

Kim Lynch Proctor

99,547,765

89.72%

11,405,868

10.28%

Robert MacDonald

96,836,181

87.28%

14,117,452

12.72%

Keith MacLeod

99,362,660

89.55%

11,590,973

10.45%

Susan Riddell Rose

99,985,982

90.12%

10,967,651

9.88%

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.

A BOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

Paramount Resources Ltd., J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo (Rod) Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600

