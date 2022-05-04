Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) James Riddell 110,779,062 99.84% 174,571 0.16% James Bell 98,637,438 88.90% 12,316,195 11.10% Wilfred Gobert 99,317,473 89.51% 11,636,160 10.49% Dirk Jungé 96,314,126 86.81% 14,639,507 13.19% Kim Lynch Proctor 99,547,765 89.72% 11,405,868 10.28% Robert MacDonald 96,836,181 87.28% 14,117,452 12.72% Keith MacLeod 99,362,660 89.55% 11,590,973 10.45% Susan Riddell Rose 99,985,982 90.12% 10,967,651 9.88%

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.

A BOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

For further information: Paramount Resources Ltd., J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo (Rod) Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600