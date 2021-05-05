Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
May 05, 2021, 18:44 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
James Riddell
|
103,951,126
|
99.93%
|
69,800
|
0.07%
|
James Bell
|
103,455,770
|
99.46%
|
565,156
|
0.54%
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
101,488,593
|
97.57%
|
2,532,333
|
2.43%
|
Dirk Jungé
|
103,848,141
|
99.83%
|
172,785
|
0.17%
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
103,945,519
|
99.93%
|
75,407
|
0.07%
|
Robert MacDonald
|
103,817,004
|
99.80%
|
203,922
|
0.20%
|
Keith MacLeod
|
103,910,907
|
99.89%
|
110,019
|
0.11%
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
103,478,619
|
99.48%
|
542,307
|
0.52%
In addition:
- The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 105,497,656 (99.56%) of the votes cast for and 462,600 (0.44%) votes withheld.
- An ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 100,225,352 (96.35%) of the votes cast for and 3,795,574 (3.65%) of the votes cast against.
- An ordinary resolution confirming certain amendments to the bylaws of the Company concerning the holding of shareholder meetings by electronic means was approved with 103,963,440 (99.94%) of the votes cast for and 57,486 (0.06%) of the votes cast against.
ABOUT Paramount
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
