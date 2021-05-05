Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Paramount Resources Ltd.

May 05, 2021, 18:44 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

103,951,126

99.93%

69,800

0.07%

James Bell

103,455,770

99.46%

565,156

0.54%

Wilfred Gobert

101,488,593

97.57%

2,532,333

2.43%

Dirk Jungé

103,848,141

99.83%

172,785

0.17%

Kim Lynch Proctor

103,945,519

99.93%

75,407

0.07%

Robert MacDonald

103,817,004

99.80%

203,922

0.20%

Keith MacLeod

103,910,907

99.89%

110,019

0.11%

Susan Riddell Rose

103,478,619

99.48%

542,307

0.52%

In addition:

  • The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 105,497,656 (99.56%) of the votes cast for and 462,600 (0.44%) votes withheld.

  • An ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 100,225,352 (96.35%) of the votes cast for and 3,795,574 (3.65%) of the votes cast against.

  • An ordinary resolution confirming certain amendments to the bylaws of the Company concerning the holding of shareholder meetings by electronic means was approved with 103,963,440 (99.94%) of the votes cast for and 57,486 (0.06%) of the votes cast against.

ABOUT Paramount

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

For further information: Paramount Resources Ltd., J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer; Rodrigo (Rod) Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, www.paramountres.com, Phone: (403) 290-3600

