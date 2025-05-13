Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following nine director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

( %)

Number

( %)

James Riddell

105,777,494

99.81

202,466

0.19

James Bell

97,178,857

91.70

8,801,103

8.30

Shane Fildes

103,794,439

97.94

2,185,521

2.06

Wilfred Gobert

105,642,431

99.68

337,529

0.32

Dirk Jungé

104,834,167

98.92

1,145,793

1.08

Kim Lynch Proctor

105,596,865

99.64

383,095

0.36

Keith MacLeod

105,785,964

99.82

193,996

0.18

Jill McAuley

105,932,958

99.96

47,002

0.04

Susan Riddell Rose

101,984,717

96.23

3,995,243

3.77

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 111,580,112 (98.55%) of the votes cast for and 1,645,007 (1.45%) votes withheld.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

For further information, please contact: Paramount Resources Ltd., James H.T. Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer; Rodrigo R. Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, Phone: (403) 290-3600

