Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
May 13, 2025, 19:25 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following nine director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
( %)
|
Number
|
( %)
|
James Riddell
|
105,777,494
|
99.81
|
202,466
|
0.19
|
James Bell
|
97,178,857
|
91.70
|
8,801,103
|
8.30
|
Shane Fildes
|
103,794,439
|
97.94
|
2,185,521
|
2.06
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
105,642,431
|
99.68
|
337,529
|
0.32
|
Dirk Jungé
|
104,834,167
|
98.92
|
1,145,793
|
1.08
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
105,596,865
|
99.64
|
383,095
|
0.36
|
Keith MacLeod
|
105,785,964
|
99.82
|
193,996
|
0.18
|
Jill McAuley
|
105,932,958
|
99.96
|
47,002
|
0.04
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
101,984,717
|
96.23
|
3,995,243
|
3.77
The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 111,580,112 (98.55%) of the votes cast for and 1,645,007 (1.45%) votes withheld.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.
For further information, please contact: Paramount Resources Ltd., James H.T. Riddell, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Paul R. Kinvig, Chief Financial Officer; Rodrigo R. Sousa, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning, Phone: (403) 290-3600
