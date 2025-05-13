Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount" or the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following nine director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number ( %) Number ( %) James Riddell 105,777,494 99.81 202,466 0.19 James Bell 97,178,857 91.70 8,801,103 8.30 Shane Fildes 103,794,439 97.94 2,185,521 2.06 Wilfred Gobert 105,642,431 99.68 337,529 0.32 Dirk Jungé 104,834,167 98.92 1,145,793 1.08 Kim Lynch Proctor 105,596,865 99.64 383,095 0.36 Keith MacLeod 105,785,964 99.82 193,996 0.18 Jill McAuley 105,932,958 99.96 47,002 0.04 Susan Riddell Rose 101,984,717 96.23 3,995,243 3.77

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 111,580,112 (98.55%) of the votes cast for and 1,645,007 (1.45%) votes withheld.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

