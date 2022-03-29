Paramount Commerce Partners With Flinks In The New Era of iGaming

The solution combines seamless bank connectivity and enriched data through Flinks' platform to support Paramount Commerce's market-leading payment processing and state-of-the-art risk management.

"Through our partnership with Flinks, consumers will be able to enjoy an easier and faster payment process," said Dave Roe, COO of Paramount Commerce. "The launch comes at a critical time for our iGaming and sports betting merchants, as regulation triggers a major turning point in Canada's iGaming industry. This marks another step in our continuing effort to support our merchants as they expand into new geographies."

"Our partnership with Paramount Commerce shows that open banking is now a core component of a new era of digital experiences," said Clayton Feick, CRO of Flinks. "Everywhere consumers identify themselves to open accounts and transact, open banking has the power to enable better experiences and business processes."

The strategic relationship between Paramount Commerce and Flinks aims to offer the best payment experience for both merchants and consumers in Canada, including Ontario's soon-to-be regulated iGaming market.

About Paramount Commerce

Paramount Commerce is a global payments technology company providing a safe and simple way to accept bank account-based payments. As a leading solution in both iGaming and sports betting, our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed over $50 billion in volume. Offering a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 15 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com

About Flinks

Flinks is the financial data layer powering the internet. Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is quickly becoming a global leader in financial data connectivity and analytics. To learn more, visit flinks.com.

