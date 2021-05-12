Parallel Wireless Partners with Millicom to Deliver First 4G O-RAN Networks in Latin America

World's leading O-RAN solution to enable internet connectivity in new areas of Colombia

NASHUA, N.H., May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native Open RAN solution, is proud to announce that we have been selected by Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) as a strategic partner to provide the first O-RAN compliant networks in Latin America enabling 4G. Millicom is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets, primarily in Latin America, with nearly 55 million mobile customers. They are the leading provider of high-speed broadband and innovation, supporting 'The Digital Lifestyle' through their principal brand TIGO.

Today there are many rural locations throughout Colombia which do not have mobile broadband. With this first phase of the partnership, Parallel Wireless will provide O-RAN compliant Open RAN solutions utilizing 700MHz spectrum, enabling broadband connectivity which is key to economic development in the region. 4G networks will enable services such as e-learning, digital banking and streaming video, providing the infrastructure required to connect millions of citizens, helping to grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Colombia.

As the main systems integrator, Parallel Wireless will provide end-to-end solutions including installation and integration and network monitoring services while demonstrating strong network performance and exceeding Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Along with our expertise in deploying Open RAN, Parallel Wireless will provide software innovation for ALL G Open RAN, enabling the most mature radio and server ecosystem based on Intel's Xeon® x86 platform.

These sites are being built on an O-RAN architecture with a Remote Radio Unit (RRU) provided by an ecosystem of partners and Parallel Wireless Distributed Unit (DU) and Central Unit (CU) software will be running on a vBBU (virtual Baseband Unit) provided by our server partners such as Supermicro and deployed on site.

Working in partnership with Parallel Wireless, Millicom will be able to expand and grow wireless networks and provide next-generation digital services to customers in Latin America by:

Building an O-RAN compliant world-class, cloud-based, 5G-ready Open RAN network based on Parallel Wireless's high-performance, distributed architecture;

Improving service agility and reducing overall TCO across geographically distributed sites, with the introduction of RAN automation;

Utilizing Parallel Wireless and their system integrator partners' engineering expertise in building and managing cell sites.

Xavier Rocoplan, EVP Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom said "For us at Millicom, delivering O-RAN based Open RAN technology is an important milestone. It not only means connecting more people in rural areas, starting with Colombia, but it's also an innovative approach to reducing cost, increasing flexibility and efficiency by diversifying our supplier base. We hope to bring this technology to more sites across our Latin American markets, as we fulfill our purpose to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and help develop our communities."

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said "Millicom is an innovator in mobile connectivity, and we are excited to partner with them by deploying our world leading O-RAN compliant Open RAN solutions, enabling them to set an example for operators in the region and supporting their efforts to be the first to bring 4G connectivity to their rural and urban subscribers. We are proud to have been selected as an approved supplier and partner for Millicom and we look forward to expanding the deployments across many more locations throughout Latin America in the years to come."

