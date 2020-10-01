Paragon Micro Inc. - Expanding to Canada

"Paragon Micro has long served international markets and our technology hardware, software, and solution portfolio expertise deepens our commitment to listen to our clients' needs and make global procurement easy," said Jeff Reimer, President, and CEO, Paragon Micro. "A local presence gives us the right edge to assert ourselves as Technology Provider industry experts in Canada and our new office also opens the doors for many of our current U.S. customers that were looking to Paragon Micro for support of their business north of the border."

Tech Industry Sales Leader, Michael D'Amelio will take lead as Managing Director for Paragon Micro's Canadian Operations and Sales.

"Paragon Micro is proud to be planting roots in Canadian soil, and I'm honored to tend to that growth. We're extremely confident and excited about our future in Canada and believe that we are well placed to support the technology needs of Canadian businesses that will power future growth in this increasingly important market," said D'Amelio.

D'Amelio, a 13-year veteran with experience in helping other international VARs expand into the Canadian Market, will head the new offices located just outside of Toronto in Mississauga. "I'm excited to join the Paragon Micro team as part of this expansion into Canada and equally excited to introduce our world-class approach to solving our customers' business challenges through IT solutions leveraging our strategic partnerships," said D'Amelio. "We welcome the opportunity to bring value to the Canadian marketplace using Paragon Micro's blueprint of being the best IT provider in the industry that has driven exceptional success in the United States."

About Paragon Micro, Inc.

Now in its second decade of success, Paragon Micro has cemented itself as a leader in the technology provider arena. Consistently impressive growth, industry accolades, and earned the respect of peers -based on capabilities to change a company's success trajectory has Paragon Micro beaming with pride. Confident not content. Solving problems creatively and being easy to work with are key tenets of the Paragon Micro Experience. Even as methods evolve in response to new, complex technology challenges, they are always providing solutions that creatively meet a clients' specific needs.

