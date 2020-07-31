PaperCut adds Cloud Print to its BYOD print solution, Mobility Print

The announcement is a major step forward for schools and businesses looking for a Google Cloud Print replacement, which Google has previously stated will stop working after December 31, 2020.

PaperCut Mobility Print's Cloud Print functionality will help Google Cloud Print customers' transition in an easy and timely way to a powerful and robust alternative.

Dave Farrell, Americas Regional Director, PaperCut, stated: "Not only is PaperCut's Cloud Print free, but it provides businesses with a better way to print with flexibility and efficiency in an environment where hybrid home/office has become the new reality. Users can press print at home and pick the document up later at work or school, bringing a renewed simplicity to network printing. For any business anticipating the need to replace Google Cloud Print with a like-for-like printing solution, this is perfect timing."

The addition of Cloud Print to Mobility Print has been achieved with security and convenience at the fore. With the new Cloud Print feature, printing is:

Secure : Print jobs and metadata are sent via an encrypted peer-to-peer connection, without requiring inbound internet access to your server.

: Print jobs and metadata are sent via an encrypted peer-to-peer connection, without requiring inbound internet access to your server. Lightning-fast : Print jobs stay local when possible, and only sent via the internet when users are not connected to the local network.

: Print jobs stay local when possible, and only sent via the internet when users are not connected to the local network. Native: Just like local printing, hit CTRL+P or 'Print' right in the device's interface to enable simple, functional printing from any application.

There are plenty of use cases where Mobility Print's Cloud Print feature will help busy IT teams - not just when replacing Google Cloud Print. One of the major problems this release solves is enabling printing in untrusted guest networks.

Available as a free standalone solution or as part of PaperCut MF's complete print management solution, Mobility Print is already helping millions of people to print.

"Mobility Print is used by over 10 million people from SMEs, to large enterprises, and schools big and small," Farrell added. "PaperCut will continue to introduce solutions that help customers reduce costs, enable a safer touch-free workspace, and realize a hassle-free print experience. Those adopting the new Cloud Print feature in Mobility Print can do so with the knowledge and comfort it has been tested by a brand you can trust."

Mobility Print is a fast, secure, scalable product and free alternative to Google Cloud Print that enables printing from any device, and now - with the addition of Cloud Print - anywhere.

https://www.papercut.com/products/free-software/mobility-print/

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, people continue to wrestle with printing costs and complexity – and PaperCut is solving both one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped over 100 million users in 192 countries save over a billion pages of paper. Today, businesses of all shapes and sizes enjoy unbeatable control, security, and savings in their printing. Learn more at www.papercut.com .

