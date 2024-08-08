PANTHER MINERALS ADVANCING ROBUST PERMITTING EFFORT FOR 5-YEAR EXPLORATION PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) reports that it has filed permit applications with State and Federal authorities for its proposed exploration program on the Boulder Creek property, Alaska. Receipt of these permits will position the Company to execute its exploration program on the property for the next 5 years.

Panther Minerals has filed the following permit documents:

Notice of Exploration Operations with the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for surface exploration and drilling on the Company's 11 federal mining claims. The BLM has informed the Company that its Notice is complete, and the Company is free to initiate exploration at any time.





Application for Permits to Mine in Alaska (APMA) with the State of Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The application has already gone through the public comment process, and DNR are reviewing comments and preparing final permit documents. The Company anticipates receiving the final Miscellaneous Land Use Permit (MLUP) from DNR in the coming weeks. The permit will authorize surface exploration, exploration drilling, use of the existing airstrip and use of state lands for the exploration camp.





Temporary Water Use Authorization (TWUA) application with the State of Alaska DNR for authorization to withdraw water from streams at 5 locations on the claim block for camp and drill use. DNR has completed their initial review of the TWUA application, and the Company anticipates receiving the TWUA in the coming weeks.





Application for coverage under the Statewide General Permit for remote camps for solid waste disposal with the State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). This permit will authorize the Company to manage inert solid waste and incinerate burnable waste at its exploration camp. The Company anticipates receiving authorizations to operate under this general permit in the next 2 weeks.





Application for Authorization for Exploration Activities in Anadromous Watersheds to the Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADF&G). ADF&G has reviewed our APMA application and authorizes our proposed activities and provides stipulations for our in-stream water withdrawals that will protect anadromous fish. ADF&G issued permit FH24-III-0151 to the Company on July 17, 2024 .

These permits will position the Company to execute a thorough exploration program, as described in its permit applications, over the next 5 years without the need for any additional permits. Receipt of the permits in the coming weeks will also accommodate the detailed planning required to safely and efficiently execute exploration programs in Alaska.

"We are pleased to have received the majority of permits required to accommodate our near- and long-term objectives on the Boulder Creek project," stated Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of Panther Minerals. "As we anticipate the final 5-year permits being issued in the near term, we can now prepare and organize this year and next years expected work programs with State and Federal support."

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Lindsay Bottomer, PGeo. Mr. Bottomer is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a consultant for the Company.

Panther Minerals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek option reflects the Company's continuing intention of pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

