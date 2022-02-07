Panoro Minerals Announces Commencement of Cotabambas Project Prefeasibility Work

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) (Lima: PML) (Frankfurt: PZM) (OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's plans for the Cotabambas Project in 2022. In the first quarter of 2022 Panoro will commence the studies to support the prefeasibility study for the Cotabambas Project. This work will begin with the step-out and infill drilling programs and includes technical and environmental studies. The work programs will commence soon and continue to the end of the year with additional drilling contemplated in 2023. Additionally in 2022, technical studies including an update to geologic modelling, geo-metallurgical modelling, metallurgical testing, geotechnical and hydrogeological studies will be commenced. An updated resource study will be completed as a part of the planned prefeasibility study.

The infill drilling program goal is to upgrade 100% of inferred category resource included in the Preliminary Economic assessment ("PEA") mine plan to the indicated category. The infill drilling will include an estimated 12,200 meters at both the proposed North and South Pits.

Step-out drilling of approximately 4,400 m will target the growth of both the copper oxide and sulphide resource for inclusion into the mine plan for the prefeasibility study. The additional oxide resource, together with oxide resources in the current PEA, will be evaluated for the addition of a heap leach and SX/EW circuit to the project, resulting in increased copper production at a lower operating to the PEA processing plan.

Metallurgical testing will focus on three key objectives:

Improve flotation recoveries from the transition material in the PEA mine plan. Low recoveries in the PEA were a result of a lack of sampling and testing, Optimize flotation recoveries with additional testing, and Design leach process and estimate recoveries for the copper oxides.

Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO, states, "It is an important new phase for both Panoro and the Cotabambas Project with the funding to be focused on the completion of a prefeasibility study. There is much work to be completed in 2022 with the infill and step out drilling, metallurgical testing, and other technical studies. After additional drilling in 2023, we plan to have the prefeasibility study completed later in 2023. Our objectives at Cotabambas are two-fold. After completing the prefeasibility study, we will also add important new value to the project with additional oxide and sulphide resource target areas, improved metallurgical recoveries, and the addition of cathode production from the SX/EW circuit.

We have succeeded in funding the prefeasibility study without diluting our shareholders and are now focused on the execution of the PFS."

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru-focused copper development company. The Company is advancing its flagship Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

The Company's objective is to complete a Prefeasibility study in 2023 with work programs commencing in Q1 2022.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company will first focus on delineating resource growth potential and optimizing metallurgical recoveries. These objectives are expected to further enhance the project economics as part of the Prefeasibility studies during 2022 and 2023. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 have already identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas Project Resources

Project Resource Classification Million Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq % Cotabambas1 Cu/Au/Ag Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech

1. Cotabambas Project, Apurimac, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, amec foster wheeler and Moose Mountain Technical Services, 22 September 2015

A PEA has been completed for the Cotabambas Project, the key results are summarized below:

Summary of Cotabambas Project PEA Results

Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 Process Feed, daily tonnes 80,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine

1.25 : 1 Before Tax1 NPV 7.5% million US$ 1,053 IRR % 20.4 Payback years 3.2 After Tax1 NPV 7.5% million US$ 684 IRR % 16.7 Payback years 3.6 Annual Average Payable Metals Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 Au thousand ounces 95.1 Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 Mo thousand tonnes - Initial Capital Cost million US$ 1,530 1. Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$ 3.00/lb, Au = US$ 1,250/oz, Ag = US$ 18.50/oz, Mo = US$ 12/lb

PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the PEAs will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman Shaheen. M.B.A., P.Eng, P.E.

President & CEO

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and involve risks and uncertainties.

Examples of forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release include information and statements with respect to:

Panoro delineating growth potential at the Cotabambas Project, while optimizing project economics;

mineral resource estimates and assumptions; and

the PEAs, including, but not limited to, base case parameters and assumptions, forecasts of net present value, internal rate of return and payback.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: metal prices and by-product credits; cut-off grades; short and long term power prices; processing recovery rates; mine plans and production scheduling; process and infrastructure design and implementation; accuracy of the estimation of operating and capital costs; applicable tax and royalty rates; open-pit design; accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and reserve and resource modeling; reliability of sampling and assay data; representativeness of mineralization; accuracy of metallurgical test work; and amenability of upgrading and blending mineralization.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

risks relating to metal price fluctuations

risks relating to estimates of mineral resources, production, capital and operating costs, decommissioning or reclamation expenses, proving to be inaccurate

the inherent operational risks associated with mining and mineral exploration, development, mine construction and operating activities, many of which are beyond Panoro's control

risks relating to Panoro's or its partners' ability to enforce legal rights under permits or licenses or risk that Panoro or its partners will become subject to litigation or arbitration that has an adverse outcome

risks relating to Panoro's or its partners' projects being in Peru , including political, economic and regulatory instability

, including political, economic and regulatory instability risks relating to the uncertainty of applications to obtain, extend or renew licenses and permits

risks relating to potential challenges to Panoro's or its partners' right to explore or develop projects

risks relating to mineral resource estimates being based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual circumstances

risks relating to Panoro's or its partners' operations being subject to environmental and remediation requirements, which may increase the cost of doing business and restrict operations

risks relating to being adversely affected by environmental, safety and regulatory risks, including increased regulatory burdens or delays and changes of law

risks relating to inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance

risks relating to the fact that Panoro's and its partners' properties are not yet in commercial production;

risks relating to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and tax rates

risks relating to Panoro's ability to raise funding to continue its exploration, development, and mining activities; and

counterparty risk under Panoro's agreements.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward–looking information. The forward–looking information contained in this news release is based on beliefs, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release. For the reasons set forth above, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Panoro does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and statements included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Panoro Minerals Ltd.

For further information: Panoro Minerals Ltd., Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO, Phone: 604.684.4246, Fax: 604.684.4200, Email: [email protected], Web: www.panoro.com; Renmark Financial Communications Inc., Scott Logan, Account Manager, Phone: 416.644.2020 / 212.812.7680, Email: [email protected], Web: www.renmarkfinancial.com