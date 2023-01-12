PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Signs Partnership with LumiQuick Diagnostics

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PlantGx Diagnostics Corp. ("PlantGx"), has signed a development partnership agreement with LumiQuick Diagnostics, Inc., a Santa Clara-based medical device company ("LumiQuick "). The two companies are jointly developing targeted biomarker diagnostics to help patients undergoing alternative medicine therapy objectively track the efficacy of their treatment.

"The partnership between PlantGx and LumiQuick is expected to provide a new diagnostics platform to help healthcare professionals more effectively monitor and treat their patients", said Vincent Lum, CEO of PlantGx Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "We believe the ability to provide objective information to clinicians and their patients on the efficacy of their alternative therapies will greatly benefit the practice of integrative medicine."

Charles Yu, CEO of LumiQuick Diagnostics, added: "We are excited to be working with PlantGx Diagnostics on a new generation of health diagnostics. Our combined expertise in diagnostics and biomarker monitoring is expected to support health care providers in the field of integrative medicine. "

About LumiQuick Diagnostics

LumiQuick Diagnostics Inc., located in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, USA, develops, manufactures and markets high quality point of care tests and other immunoassay kits for the world-wide In vitro diagnostic market. More information can be found at www.lumiquick.com .

About PlantGx Diagnostics

PlantGx Diagnostics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. PlantGx's Decision Support System includes biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

