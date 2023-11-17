PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Announces First Sale of BDNF Biomarker Tests

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. ("MUJN Diagnostics"), has launched its BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) mental health biomarker health assessment service and completed its first sale of the point-of-care test marketed to health clinics in Canada.

"Our strategy is to continue to expand MUJN Diagnostic's health services beyond our initial Vitamin D assessments to include rapid in-clinic access to a panel of mental health patient point-of-care biomarker assessments", said Vincent Lum, CEO of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "Our newest product is the MUJN BDNF Biomarker assessment for mental health and wellness. Changes in BDNF levels provide important information for health practitioners when considering treatment options for patients with brain health concerns such as major depressive disorder." 1

Current clinical research on BDNF has found that: 2

BDNF plays a significant role in the survival and development as well as creation of new neurons. BDNF has been shown to be a critical regulator of neurocognitive functions and impairment of BDNF levels have been connected to a variety of mental health diseases.

Decrease in the expression of BDNF is seen in many neurological problems such as Depression, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's and bipolar disease.

BDNF serum levels are lower in patients with major depressive disorder compared with those in healthy controls. Pharmacological treatments often lead to an increase in BDNF levels, which correlates with an improvement in a patient's mental health condition.

1 Porter GA, O'Connor JC. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor and inflammation in depression: Pathogenic partners in crime? World J Psychiatry. 2022 Jan 19;12(1):77-97. doi: 10.5498/wjp.v12.i1.77 . PMID: 35111580; PMCID: PMC8783167. 2 Correia A.S., Cardoso A., Vale N., "BDNF Unveiled: Exploring Its Role in Major Depression Disorder Serotonergic Imbalance and Associated Stress Conditions", Pharmaceutics 2023, 15(8), 2081, https://doi.org/10.3390/pharmaceutics15082081 ; Bathina S., Das U.N., "Brain-derived neurotrophic factor and its clinical implications", Arch Med Sci. 2015 Dec 10, 11(6), 1164-78. doi: 10.5114/aoms.2015.56342 , Epub 2015 Dec 11. PMID: 26788077; PMCID: PMC4697050; Zelada M.I., Garrido V., Liberona A., Jones N., Zúñiga K., Silva H., Nieto R.R., "Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) as a Predictor of Treatment Response in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD): A Systematic Review", International Journal of Molecular Sciences 2023, 24(19):14810, https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms241914810 .

About MUJN Diagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. MUJN's Decision Support System is intended to include biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there can be no assurance that MUJN Diagnostics' biomarker test platform will perform as proposed or at all. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

For further information: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]