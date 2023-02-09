PanGenomic Health's NARA Debuts New Website, Visual Identity & Natural Wellness E-Commerce Store

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on January 9, 2023, the Company has launched its new visual identity, website and e-commerce store for its NARA brand, available at nara.care.

The NARA e-commerce platform offers curated information about natural supplements and lifestyle products, all tailored to feedback provided by consumers through the NARA app and DNA reports. The NARA proprietary DNA-based mental health report is available now to consumers via the updated NARA website. The Company expects to follow this update with two additional DNA reports next quarter; one covering general physical wellness, and the other women's health.

"The NARA brand's new look reflects its overarching mission as a full-service provider of natural wellness solutions – an effort made possible by its responsive consumer app, online platform, and curated selection of natural wellness products", said Maryam Marissen, CEO of PanGenomic Health. "The new rollout will cement NARA's place as a multi-channel service provider under the umbrella of natural wellness and holistic health. Together, we plan to transform the world of natural wellness with multi-platform solutions powered by technology and backed by the latest research."

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more product information, please visit nara.care or download the Nara App at:

Apple App Store: www.apps.apple.com/us/app/care-with-nara/id1614523255

Google Play Store: www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pgxmobileclient

