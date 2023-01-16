PanGenomic Health's Mindleap App to Expand into an All-In-One App and Telehealth Platform For Holistic Mental Health and Resilience

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (FSE: LL30) is pleased to announce that its newly-acquired subsidiary, Mindleap Health Inc. ("Mindleap") will be extending its current programs and practitioner specialties this quarter to enable an all-in-one app and telehealth platform for holistic mental wellness.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health Disorders, an estimated 26% of adults ages 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.1 Mindleap's aim is to improve the delivery of mental wellness, from mood disorders to everyday resilience and capacity building, by providing a more cost-efficient all-in-one app and telehealth platform that improves accessibility, and saves time for users and clinicians alike. New content will be added to the Mindleap library that educates and guides users through leading-edge programs and new tools, such as Internal Family Systems (IFS), Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR) and Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS).

The Mindleap app and telehealth platform will allow users to self-guide their own mental health journey by accessing a wider array of programs that encompass new approaches to mental health management, and give the user the option to speak to a practitioner via Mindleap's telehealth functionality.

The telemental health market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% and is expected to reach USD $711 billion by 2029, according to Databridge Market Research.2

Maryam Marissen, CEO of PanGenomic Health, the parent company of Mindleap, said "Mental health management is a life-long endeavour, and we want to bring more leading-edge tools, programs, and practitioners into our Mindleap platform. Not only do we want to help people with their immediate mental health concerns, we also want to help people build everyday resilience for the modern world."

___________________________ 1 https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/mental-health-disorder-statistics 2 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-telemental-health-market

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

