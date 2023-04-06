PanGenomic Health Retains UK Investor Relations Advisory Firm

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that Yellow Jersey PR Limited ("Yellow Jersey") has been retained to provide investor relations and digital marketing services (the "Services").

Under the terms of the agreement, Yellow Jersey will provide a combination of public relations, investor relations advisory services, content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting at a monthly cost to the Company of £2,500 over an initial three-month period beginning April 5, 2023. Thereafter Yellow Jersey's fee will increase to £3,250 per month, provided that if the engagement exceeds a maximum of 13 hours per month, Yellow Jersey will charge the Company at an equivalent hourly rate. Additional hourly charges will also apply to supplementary services, including digital design work and urgent crisis communications work (crisis communications work at rate of £350 per hour). Yellow Jersey's engagement may be terminated upon the provision of three months prior written notice. Yellow Jersey is arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

Yellow Jersey is a full-service public relations and investor relations firm with offices in London, Leeds and Zurich, that specializes in marketing publicly listed companies in the UK and Europe.

About PanGenomic Health Inc.

PanGenomic Health Inc. is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For further information: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Yellow Jersey PR Limited, 231-232 Strand, London, WC2R 1DA, United Kingdom, +44 (0)20 3004 9512, [email protected]