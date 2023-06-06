PanGenomic Health Provides Update for NARA Product and Conversational AI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to provide an update on its NARA product and announce that it is planning to launch conversational AI for the NARA app and web platform ("Conversational AI").

The Company released a new version of its NARA app this quarter with an updated plant library, plant rating system, expanded video content and new personalization tools for women's health. The product changes were designed to allow users to access expanded information about natural solutions and scientifically backed tools in their pursuit of mental and physical well-being. With the future integration of Conversational AI, users will be able to interact with the NARA app and web platform in a more intuitive and effortless manner through natural language dialogue.

"The introduction of Conversational AI will be a significant stride towards enhancing the user experience," stated Maryam Marissen, CEO of PanGenomic Health. "We believe that Conversational AI will be a vital component in allowing a user to take their wellness journey to new heights and further personalize their health experience."

The NARA app and web platform leverage personalized data to offer tailored insights and evidence-based solutions, and equip individuals with comprehensive guidance backed by the latest scientific research in natural solutions. Conversational AI will engage with the user to explore relevant information from various sources, such as DNA profiles, existing health regimens, self-reported feedback, and long-term wellness goals.

Ms. Marissen further commented, "PanGenomic Health remains committed to providing our users with an informative, engaging and interactive experience. The addition of Conversational AI marks an important milestone in our journey to build future-forward products."

The Company is planning to launch Conversational AI on the web based NARA platform by Q3, followed by a roll out on the NARA app by Q4 of this year.

For more product information, please visit nara.care or download the NARA App at:

Apple App Store: www.apps.apple.com/us/app/care-with-nara/id1614523255

Google Play Store: www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pgxmobileclient

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that the proposed software updates will be completed as proposed or at all. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

For further information: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]