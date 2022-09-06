PanGenomic Health Appoints Maryam Marissen as CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that Maryam Marissen has been appointed President & CEO, effective immediately. Vincent Lum, who has served as the Company's President & CEO since November 2021, following the acquisition of PanGenomic Technologies Corp., will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Vincent has been instrumental in the development and advancement of PanGenomic's business to date and going forward will be the President & CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, PlantGx Diagnostics Inc. ("PlantGx").

"As CEO of PlantGx, Vincent will now lead our strategic initiative to develop novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions," said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic Health. "With our recent announcement of the signing of a letter of intent to acquire Mindleap Health Inc., we are excited to have Maryam Marissen join PanGenomic to drive market awareness and revenue for the Nara and Mindleap consumer apps."

Ms. Marissen brings over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy. Ms. Marissen helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America. As Managing Director of a Canadian government relations and public affairs agency, she oversaw advocacy campaigns for healthcare, education, and public policy. She has also been involved in psychedelic therapy research, consulting with academic, industry, and regulatory stakeholders to develop clinical pathways to patient care.

"As one of Canada's first publicly-traded benefit companies, PanGenomic presents a unique opportunity for me to lead an organization that is structured to balance revenue and profit objectives with the goal of helping individuals get the tools they need to improve their mental health and overall wellness," commented Maryam Marissen. "There is tremendous consumer interest in natural remedy treatments, and I am excited to bring an evidence-based digital health platform for plant medicine to the consumer market."

The Company's Board of Directors granted stock options representing a total of 1,100,000 common shares to an officer and a consultant of the Company. These options were granted at an exercise price of $0.23, being the closing price on September 2, 2022, will vest in equal quarterly instalments over a three year period, and will expire on September 6, 2025. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health Inc. is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. Our initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more product information, please visit www.nara.care or download the Nara App at:

Apple App Store: www.apps.apple.com/us/app/care-with-nara/id1614523255

Google Play Store: www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pgxmobileclient

