PanGenomic Health Announces the Filing of a Business Acquisition Report for Mindleap Health and Provides Update on UK Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce the filing of its business acquisition report (the "BAR") relating to its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Mindleap Health Inc. ("Mindleap") previously announced on December 12, 2022.

In accordance with Part 8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the BAR includes Mindleap's audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and unaudited interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The BAR is available under PanGenomic Health's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Further to the update provided on March 2, 2023 regarding the Company's application to list its Class A Common Shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in the United Kingdom, the Company now expects to complete the listing process in April 2023.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc, 778 743 4642, [email protected]