PanGenomic Health Announces Intention to Dual List on the UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce its intention to apply for admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") in the UK. Novum Securities Ltd. has been appointed as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser in the UK, and has submitted its suitability review letter to the AQSE. PanGenomic Health is targeting submission of its formal application to the AQSE Growth Market in early February 2023, with a goal of being granted admission in late February 2023. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

"As a stock exchange focusing on entrepreneurial companies and growth capital, the AQSE is ideally suited to our needs", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "We see the AQSE listing as a springboard for expanding our personalized natural health solutions into the UK and EU markets."

Listing on the AQSE remains subject to finalization of the required listing documents and the approval of the AQSE. Pangenomic Health will provide further updates on its application to list on the AQSE when available.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that PanGenomic Health will be able to complete the AQSE listing application within the timeframes expected, or that, once submitted, the AQSE will approve PanGenomic Health's listing application.. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]