PanGenomic Health Announces Director Resignations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), announced today that independent directors, Peter Green and Jonathan Lutz, tendered their resignations effective as of July 12, 2023.

"We wish to thank Peter and Jonathan for all of their valuable guidance as PanGenomic matured from a private health tech startup to one of the first publicly-listed benefit companies in both Canada and the UK last year", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

