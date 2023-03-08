PanGenomic Health Announces Availability of Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that its new Women's DNA Report is now available and that it has expanded into new geographic markets for its NARA wellness health app.

With the launch of the e-commerce nara.care website in February 2023, the Company expanded NARA's focus beyond the mental health category. The Company has now added hormonal health support for women with the availability of the Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report. The NARA e-commerce platform curates information about natural supplements and lifestyle products, all tailored by feedback provided by consumers through the NARA app and DNA reports.

In addition to availability in Canada and the United States, the NARA app is now available for download in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, France, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, we are thrilled to introduce our Women's Hormonal Health DNA Report. This marks a significant advancement in customizing our Nara app and platform features for our users. We believe that genetic data can provide individuals with more precise insights and personalized tools tailored to their unique needs and health goals", said PanGenomic Health CEO Maryam Marissen. "At PanGenomic Health, we also recognize the importance of delivering reliable information and tools related to one's health that are scientifically supported and responsive to individual needs and objectives."

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more product information, please visit www.nara.care or download the Nara App at:

Apple App Store: www.apps.apple.com/us/app/care-with-nara/id1614523255

Google Play Store: www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pgxmobileclient

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there are no assurances as to PanGenomic Health's future financial performance. Future growth and the size of the general market for natural health products may not be reflective of PanGenomic Health's future performance and there can be no assurance that PanGenomic Health will be able to capture any particular portion of those markets. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, there is no assurance that the Company will be able to sell any additional securities under the Offering. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]