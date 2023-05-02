PanGenomic Health Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held on April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting").

All Company matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated March 21, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. A copy of the Company's Information Circular is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition to the presentation of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's annual benefit report for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, at the Meeting (i) the number of directors for the upcoming year was set at five (5) directors; (ii) each nominee director set forth in the Information Circular was elected to the Company's board; (iii) Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP were reappointed as auditors for the Company; and (iv) the Company's rolling 20% stock option plan was ratified and confirmed.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: please contact: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]