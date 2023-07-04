Pangea Natural Foods Inc., Signs Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes as Brand Ambassador

Pangea Natural Foods is pleased to announce that they have entered into a one-year agreement with Vancouver Canucks defenseman, Quinn Hughes as Pangea Natural Foods Ambassador.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Founded in April 2021 by Pratap Sandhu, Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a Vancouver based natural foods company. Having recently listed in Choices Markets, Pangea Natural Foods is pleased to announce that they have entered into a one-year agreement with Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes as a brand ambassador.

ABOUT HUGHES:

Hughes played college hockey at the University of Michigan before making his NHL debut with the Canucks during the 2018-2019 season. In his rookie season, Hughes scored 8 goals and 45 assists, for an impressive total of 53 points in 68 games. Thanks to his incredible performance, he was nominated for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

Quinn Hughes will receive $400 a month in credit towards Pangea Products and will work closely with Pangea's Research and Development team to formulate specific products according to his diet and fitness regime.



Looking forward, Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Quinn Hughes as their esteemed brand ambassador. With his exceptional skills, dedication, and passion for the game, Hughes perfectly embodies their commitment to promoting a healthy and natural lifestyle.

About: (CSE: PNGA) is a Vancouver based natural foods company that manufactures and distributes high quality food products that are nutritious and free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients. Pangea offers a broad range of great tasting, innovative food products that are sustainably sourced and "Powered by the Earth".

Pangea's signature products include the Pangea Plant-Based Patties, Pangea Old Fashioned Ghee, Pangea Energy Gel and the Pangea Munchie Mix, which are available on the Company's website and in over 500 leading national retail food stores including Loblaws, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, IGA Marketplace, Fresh Street Market, Choices Markets, Whole Foods and on select Air Canada and WestJet flights.

Pangea has partnered with world renowned food scientists to formulate its high-quality food products. All products are manufactured in-house at our state-of-the-art facility, and then packaged and distributed through Pangea's retail and wholesale network and also on our website.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements: Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "will'' or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Pangea Foods Inc. believes that its assumptions are reasonable and attainable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. Pangea Foods Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

Find their Plant-based Patties on the Pangea Natural Foods website.

