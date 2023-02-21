PANGEA EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW CMO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) (OTCQB: PNGAF) ("Pangea'' or the "Company"), a natural food company, announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of a senior marketing veteran. Daryl Louie has been named as Pangea's Chief Marketing Officer.

Building on the momentum from 2022 when the Company launched four new product lines (including its signature Plant-Based Patties), introduced products in over 250 retail outlets, and listed on the CSE, Pangea is strengthening its organization to execute on its next phase of growth.

Louie will serve on the Company's Executive Team and will support Pratap Sandhu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. The expanded executive leadership team aims to assist Pangea in building on its market position, growing its retailer footprint, sharpening its supply chain and manufacturing practices, and continuing to leverage its proprietary production processes to launch innovative products.

Louie is joining the Company with over a decade of experience in marketing. Previously, he was the co-founder of AntiSocial Media Solutions, a digital marketing agency with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Los Angeles. He led integrated digital campaigns with award-winning social media strategy and execution, an in-house content production team, influencer and creator strategy, and media buying, all of which spanned many industries. AntiSocial's has worked with clients such as Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Fairmont, Netflix, Subway, Cheetos, Riot Games, and many more. AntiSocial was acquired in 2019 and at the time of Louie's exit in 2021, Louie led the company in key client growth, agency strategy, and senior team leadership. AntiSocial had a staff of more than 60+ personnel when Louie departed.

"We are pleased to welcome Daryl to the team," said Sandhu. "Daryl's depth of knowledge and experience in marketing will enable him to bring insight and build a strong marketing engine at Pangea. Daryl's appointment is in line with Pangea's focused strategy of creating a culture of marketing excellence and we are excited to have Daryl join Pangea on this path."

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products across North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Pratap Sandhu"

Pratap Sandhu

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.pangeafood.com or contact:

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.





Pratap Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 (604) 765-8069 Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to: the Company's plans to expand distribution of its products throughout North America, including growth in its market and retailer position; expected improvements in the Company's supply chain and manufacturing processes; and expectations regarding the Company's growth and development of new products. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends," "anticipates," "it is expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," or "would" occur.

Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change; the Company will be able to widen the distribution of its products in North America and grow its market and retailer position; the Company will improve its supply chain and manufacturing processes; and the Company's business will grow and develop new products. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to: market conditions and volatility and global economic conditions; risks relating to the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global markets; risk of changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; the risk that the Company will not be able to expand its distribution network or grow its market or retailer position; the risk that the Company's supply chain and manufacturing processes will not improve as anticipated; the possibility that the growth of the global organic food and beverage market will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. We seek safe harbor.

