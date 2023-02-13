PANGEA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND ADOPTION OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) (OTC: PNGAF) ("Pangea" or the "Company"), a natural food company, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement").

The Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of $765,000 through the issuance of 7,650,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Class "A" common share (a "Common Share") of Pangea and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration in the event that the trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $0.30 for a period of 10 consecutive days (the "Acceleration Right").

In connection with the Placement, the Company issued 128,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid a cash commission of $12,800. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Placement will be used for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Omnibus Incentive Plan

Pangea also announces that the Company's board of directors has approved the adoption of a new rolling 15% omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to supersede the Company's existing rolling 10% incentive stock option plan. The Omnibus Plan provides for the award of additional share-based compensation in addition to incentive stock options, including restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. The Company plans to submit the Omnibus Plan for approval by its shareholders at Pangea's next annual general meeting (the "Meeting"). Further information regarding the Omnibus Plan will be outlined in the management information circular to be filed on the Company's SEDAR page at www.sedar.com in connection with the Meeting.

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products that are nutritious and free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients.

